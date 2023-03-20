Chaitra Navratri 2023 is right around the corner. This year, the nine-day long festival will begin on March 22, 2023, and will conclude on March 30. The festival celebrates the nine different avatars of Goddess Maa Durga and is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community. During these days, people worship the nine incarnations of the Goddess and observe fasting. Delicacies such as sabudana ki khichdi, aloo ki kadhi, singhara samosa and kuttu dosa are some of the most popular dishes cooked during the Navratri season. Kuttu is a versatile ingredient and can be used in numerous ways to create vrat-friendly dishes.





Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: 7 Weight Loss-Friendly Vrat Snacks For Navratri





Considering this, here we bring you a delicious kuttu paratha recipe that is just perfect to have during your fasts. To prepare this paratha, all you need is kuttu ka atta, singhare ka atta, mashed potatoes and salt. Crispy, hot and as good as regular parathas, kuttu or buckwheat flour is the perfect alternative during the fasting season of Navratri. You can make this paratha for lunch and pair it with a bowl of yogurt or any other Indian curry of your choice. Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Kuttu Paratha Recipe: How To Make Kuttu Paratha

To begin with, add kuttu ka atta, singhare ka atta, mashed potatoes and salt in a bowl. Gradually add water and knead to form a smooth dough. Cover the dough with a wet kitchen cloth and let it rest for around 30-35 minutes.





Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date, Significance, Puja Timings And Vrat Recipes





Now, take a small portion of the dough, roll it into a paratha, and cook it on the tawa. Once you see brown specks at the bottom, flip it and let it cook from the other side. Press it lightly using a spatula and apply some ghee. Pair it with a bowl of yogurt and your meal is ready to be savoured!





For the step-by-step recipe of kuttu paratha, click here.





Try out this paratha as your next vrat-special meal and let us know how you all liked it in the comments section below. For more such vrat-friendly recipes, click here.