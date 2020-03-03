Follow These Cooking Tips To Make Halwai-Like Soft Rasgullas

Highlights Few years back there was a conflict over the origin of this sweet

Rasgulla or rosogolla- however you call it, the traditional sweet tastes the same. The soft, fluffy and syrupy white-coloured round sweet (looks like a snow ball) melts in mouth in no time. Whether guests come over or it is some festival, rasgulla is a must in the dessert section of the menu. Although, every part of the nation enjoys rasgulla to the fullest; the dessert was originated in East India - present day West Bengal and Odisha. According to legends, few years back there was a conflict over the origin of this sweet between West Bengal and Odisha. Both the states claimed the origin of this white-coloured sweet was in their states. However, the situation got cleared after both West Bengal and Odisha were given GI status for ‘Banglar Rosogolla' and ‘Odisha Rasagola' respectively.





Owing to its popularity, several people have tried making rasgulla at home. But one common complaint most of them had was on the softness of the rasgullas. Getting that soft spongy texture of rasgulla is not as easy as it seems. But to make things easier, vlogger Parul, on her YouTube channel ‘Cook With Parul', shared the recipe and tips to make the rasgullas soft, just like the sweet shops in your locality.





The Ingredients For Making Soft Halwai-Like Rasgulla Are:

Full Fat Milk – 1 litre

Lemon Juice – 2 tbsp





Water – 2 tbsp





Corn flour – 1 tsp





For The Sugar Syrup





Sugar – 1 cup





Water – 5 cups





Watch The Complete Recipe Video For Making Soft And Spongy Rasgullas:









