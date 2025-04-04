Hanuman Jayanti is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated with full devotion across India. The day marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is also known as Hanuman Janmotsav. As per the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti falls every year on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Chaitra month. In 2025, the festival will be observed on 12 April. Many believe that worshipping Hanuman ji with true devotion on this day helps remove obstacles and brings strength and peace. This is also why he is known as Sankatmochan. On Hanuman Jayanti, people wake up early, take a bath, and perform special pujas at home or temples. Some also organise Sunderkand path as part of the rituals.





Also Read : Craving Motichoor Ladoos? Follow These 4 Easy Tips For Homemade Bliss

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Date, Time And Purnima Tithi

Hanuman Jayanti: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins: 03:21 AM on April 12, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 05:51 AM on April 13, 2025

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

How Hanuman Jayanti Is Celebrated

Hanuman Jayanti is not just about worshipping Hanuman ji. Devotees also perform special pujas for Lord Ram and Sita on this day. Many people fast and only eat satvik food once the rituals are done. Hanuman ji is offered vermilion, red clothes, and a mix of fruits and sweets. Laddus are a must during Hanuman Jayanti bhog, as they are believed to be Lord Hanuman's favourite. Apart from laddus, many traditional bhog dishes are prepared at home. We have listed some of the most popular ones below.

5 Classic Bhog Recipes To Try On Hanuman Jayanti 2025

Boondi Ladoo

Boondi ladoo is a much-loved sweet offered to Lord Hanuman. It is made with gram flour (besan), along with cashews, raisins, saffron, and just a hint of cardamom. [Click here]

Meethi Boondi

Meethi boondi is a simple and traditional bhog recipe. You will need some besan, food-safe colours, and sugar syrup. This one is easy to make at home. [Click here]

Besan Ladoo

Besan ladoo is another delicious option for bhog on Hanuman Jayanti. Roast the besan in ghee, mix in powdered sugar, and add cardamom powder for flavour. [Click here]

Kesari Jalebi

Kesari jalebi fits perfectly into a festive bhog plate. The batter made with yoghurt and flour is deep-fried into jalebis, then soaked in saffron-infused sugar syrup. [Click here]

Kheer

Kheer is a timeless dessert, and no Indian celebration is really complete without it. Rice is slow-cooked with milk, khoya, sugar, and cardamom for flavour. [Click here]





Try these delicious Hanuman Jayanti recipes at home and offer your bhog with love.