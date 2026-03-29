Not long ago, most Indian bars and mixologists looked outwards for inspiration and ideas. While this may have been the norm in the 2010s, a new wave of bars is now leaning into local traditions and heritage. For instance, Hortus at the Avenue Centre Hotel in Kochi has themed its entire bar experience around the historic Dutch botanical text Hortus Malabaricus. Similarly, Soka, one of Bengaluru's most talked‑about new bars, showcased local flavours through Vasanai: The Aromas of Bangalore. From Mysuru's Yellaki bananas to fragrant jasmine flowers, these cocktails reflect Karnataka's rich culinary landscape.





This trend is also evident in Chennai's bars and restaurants. The Leather Bar, one of the city's most sophisticated techno‑lounge bars at The Park Chennai, features interiors that pay homage to the region's strong association with leather goods. Its cocktail menu draws inspiration from the city's cultural threads and seasonal flavours. One such drink, Full Bloom, captures the floral bouquet of Chennai's famous Koyambedu flower market.





Korkai, one of the newest restaurants to open along Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR), sits on the edge of the ocean and takes its name from the ancient capital of the early Pandya kingdom. The restaurant presents emblematic dishes from across India, reimagined with signature twists. Helmed by Chef Ashish Bhasin and Chef Shri Bala, Korkai's cocktail programme incorporates local flavours and traditional techniques.

Also Read: 5 Whisky Cocktails So Good, Your Guests Will Think You Hired A Bartender

Here Are Four South Indian-Inspired Cocktail Recipes Perfect For Summer Sipping:

1. Recipe: Maami's Martini

Courtesy: Leather Bar, The Park Chennai





An ode to Chennai's most beloved beverage - filter coffee - this invigorating cocktail blends Irish whisky with coffee liqueur.





Ingredients:

60 ml Irish whisky

30 ml coffee liqueur (such as Kahlua)

30 ml homemade Mylapore kaapi brew (filter coffee decoction)

5-6 ice cubes

Method:

Add the whisky, coffee liqueur and kaapi brew to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Double‑strain into a chilled martini glass.

Garnish:

Float three coffee beans on top for aroma and visual appeal.

Photo Credit: The Park Chennai

2. Recipe: Marina Goyya

Courtesy: Leather Bar, The Park Chennai





Inspired by Chennai's Marina Beach, this guava‑based cocktail is a refreshing summer fruit bomb.





Ingredients:

30 ml Swedish vodka

30 ml white rum

30 ml gin

30 ml homemade orange liqueur

30 ml tequila

15 ml agave syrup

30 ml guava juice

8-9 ice cubes

Method:

Rim a tall pilsner glass with lemon juice and lightly dust it with chilli powder. Fill the glass with ice. Add the spirits, agave syrup and guava juice in the order listed. Stir gently.

Garnish:

A fresh guava wedge.

Photo Credit: The Park Chennai

3. Recipe: Neera Nights

Courtesy: Korkai, Chennai





Tender coconut water takes centre stage in this cooling tropical cocktail.





Ingredients:

60 ml coconut rum

60 ml tender coconut water

15 ml orgeat (rose water, sugar and citrus)

15 g coconut sugar

15 g coconut malai

2 sprigs fresh mint

Crushed ice

A pinch of cinnamon powder

Method:

Muddle one mint sprig with coconut sugar. Add coconut rum and orgeat, stirring gently. Strain in the tender coconut water, add crushed ice, and finish with cinnamon dust and fresh mint.

Photo Credit: Korkai, Chennai

4. Recipe: Tenkasi Saaral

Courtesy: Korkai, Chennai





A bold cocktail featuring South Indian–style spiced buttermilk.





Ingredients:

60 ml gin

90 ml masala buttermilk, double‑strained

15 ml liquid glucose

15 ml fresh citron ginger juice

3 kaffir lime leaves

A pinch of black salt

1 tsp mustard tadka

Crushed ice

Masala buttermilk paste: salt, green chilli, ginger, curry leaves and fresh coriander.

Method:

Add gin, liquid glucose and citron ginger juice to a shaker.

Muddle kaffir lime leaves, add crushed ice and shake well.

Rim a chilled rocks glass with black salt and kaffir lime dust. Strain the gin mixture into the glass, froth the buttermilk and pour it on top.

Finish with the mustard tadka.

Also Read: Matchatini Recipe: How To Make The Viral Matcha Cocktail Properly

Photo Credit: Korkai, Chennai

These cocktails prove that local flavours make for the most refreshing summer sips.