10 Food Phrases and Idioms We Are Feeling 'Full of Beans' About!

What more can be said about food and its importance in our lives than what has already been said before? Perhaps, it was this dilemma that led to the creation of so many common phrases and idioms which are derived from food. Or perhaps, they were the brainchild of a few who loved their food too much and started using them as a reference to drive home a point. In either case, some of these idioms have become a large part of our language and articulation over centuries. Here are some common food phrases every foodie must know. Because let's admit it, the next best thing to eating food, is talking about it. If you call yourself a true foodie, you would love this 'food for thought'!

1. Apple of the eye



The expression refers to something or someone that one cherishes above everything else. Turns out that the expression has nothing to do with an apple the fruit. In Old English, the pupil, (which was also considered to be the most sensitive and important part of the eye) was called the 'apple'.

Usage: She would never scold him. He is the apple of her eye.



2. All eggs in one basket



Now who doesn't love eggs. You want to make sure you never run out of them, but that doesn't mean you try to fit in more eggs in a basket that it can take right? Unless you want nothing but a handful of broken eggs. "All eggs in one basket' is a common English advice which suggests that one should not concentrate all efforts and resources in one area as you may run the risk of losing out on other possibilities.

Usage: You must apply for all the jobs, dont put all your eggs in one basket



3. Full of beans



Feeling lively, or happen to be extremely happy about something. You could be 'full of beans'. Now that doesn't mean you are hiding a whole lot of beans in your pocket or sock. It is just an expression to explain the spirit of someone who has been too happy

Usage: The children were all full of beans at the picnic.



4. This is how the cookie crumbles



A common American phrase to refer to a failure of an action, or course that leads to an undesired result.

Usage: If only the results were in our hands. That's the way the cookie crumbles.



5. Go bananas



No, you don't have to eat bananas or use bananas in any way to 'go bananas'. Going bananas refers to a state when a person goes mildly crazy. And acts slightly irrational. Bizarre right? Let's all go bananas over the person who coined the expression in the first place!

Usage: The crowd went bananas on seeing Britney Spears' car. There was just no stopping them.



6. Crying over spilled milk



The common English advice is used to comfort someone who is upset about things that have already been done. So leave all your woes of the past behind and start a fresh. Come to think of it, why cry over spilt milk when you can make chenna out of it, right?

Usage: You can work hard for the next test. There is no point crying over spilt milk.



7. Selling like hotcakes



Something that is extremely popular and disposed in huge quantities effortlessly, like delicious piping hot cakes right from the oven. Remember, not to confuse it with 'a piece of cake'- which is a whole different idiom altogether.

Usage: Heard of this new author? His book is selling like hot cakes at the mall.



8. Peas in a pod



This one is for you and your BFF, who are so close that you often share the same choices and tastes when it comes to things or people. You two and your inseparability makes you 'peas in a pod'.

Usage: They are always together. They are like peas in a pod.



9. Landed in soup



The picture isn't so pretty and neither is the phrase's meaning. Being 'in soup', means you have landed yourself in trouble and are unable to find a way out.

Usage: We should have never taken on that project. We have landed ourselves in a soup.



10. Take with a pinch of salt



It is an old English advice suggesting that you don't take everything being said to you seriously. It may not be entirely true or it could be exaggerated. Hence take it with a 'pinch of salt', just about perfect for your taste.

Usage: He doesn't think before speaking, take all of his rantings with a pinch of salt.



So, did you like our 10 best food phrases? If yes, then tell us your favorite in the comments box. However, if this list isn't your 'cup of tea', then tell us the ones you missed seeing here!