Bengaluru's obsession with Asian cuisine isn't just a passing trend; it's a culinary lifestyle. The city was among the first in India to embrace authentic Vietnamese and Cambodian dining experiences, well before other metros caught up. Sushi has become a comfort food staple for the city's Gen Z crowd, making its way into menus across restaurants and bars. Whether you're craving sashimi, pho, or dim sum, Bengaluru offers a smorgasbord of options. Here's a guide to eleven standout Asian restaurants that promise to delight your taste buds and keep your Instagram buzzing.





Here Are 11 Asian Restaurants In Bengaluru Every Asian Food Lover Must Try:

1. Naru Noodle Bar

Known for its love of Japanese cuisine, Naru Noodle Bar has won numerous accolades over the years. This cosy eatery specialises in house-made noodles that are practically fail-proof. Don't leave without trying the Thai bubble tea ice cream - it's the perfect end to a meal.

Where: KH Road, Shanti Nagar

2. IZU - The Ritz Carlton

IZU at The Ritz Carlton has brought a fresh take on Japanese cuisine, blending traditional techniques with vibrant Peruvian influences. Their pan-seared yellowtail Hamachi, combining Japanese amberjack with Peruvian asparagus, is an unmissable highlight.





Where: Ritz Carlton, Residency Road

Photo: IZU Ritz Carlton

3. Foo

Foo delivers high-energy vibes, craft cocktails, and delicious dim sums in the heart of Bengaluru's CBD. Don't miss the Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice paired with Yellow Curry - it's an Instagram-worthy delight.





Where: Rex Forum Walk, Brigade Road

4. Burma Burma

This vegetarian hotspot proves you don't need meat to have a great time. Burma Burma's signature dishes, like the Samuza Hincho and Mekong Curry, are crowd favourites. Plus, the Rangoon Baked Milk is a dessert to remember.





Where: Rex Forum Walk, Brigade Road

5. KOKO

Spread across 12,000 sq. ft, KOKO brings upscale Asian dining to Bengaluru with flair. Known for its Cantonese and Japanese dishes, the yellowtail carpaccio is a must-try. The cocktails are just as impressive.





Where: Old Airport Road

Photo: KOKO

6. Far & East - Four Seasons Hotel

Why choose when you can have it all? Far & East combines Chinese, Japanese, and Thai favourites under one roof. Pair your meal with their Asian-inspired cocktails while soaking in the rooftop views.





Where: Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Bellary Road

7. Wabi Sabi - The Oberoi Bengaluru

With its stunning 24-carat gold leaf wall and Zen-like design, Wabi Sabi is as much about the ambience as the food. The menu offers a playful mix of Japanese and Chinese dishes, paired with impeccable service.





Where: The Oberoi Bengaluru, MG Road

Photo: Wabi Sabi

8. Phobidden Fruit - Vietnamese Kitchen

Clever wordplay aside, Phobidden Fruit is serious about its pho. From the banh xeo (sizzling pancake) to the banh cuon (rice rolls), this restaurant delivers an authentic Vietnamese experience in a charming setting.





Where: 12th Main Road, Indiranagar

9. Khmer Kitchen

Step into this heritage home in JP Nagar, and you'll feel transported to Cambodia. Known for its Fish Amok, a quintessential Cambodian curry, Khmer Kitchen also offers a few Vietnamese favourites.





Where: 15th Cross Road, II Phase, JP Nagar

Photo: Khmer Kitchen.

10. Yautcha

If dim sum is your thing, Yautcha has you covered. This upscale tea house offers a mix of Chinese classics, including the must-try shiitake mushroom dumplings and pork and prawn shui mai.





Where: 1 MG Road Mall, MG Road

11. Shang Palace - Shangri-La Bengaluru

The Shangri-La's signature dining experience combines luxe interiors with standout food. Their barbecue specialities and dim sums are the stars of the menu.





Where: Shangri-La Bengaluru, Vasanth Nagar





