Does the thought of eating bhindi make you salivate instantly? If so, you're in for a real treat, as we introduce you to a dish that's even more delicious. Meet Pahadi Masala Bhindi - a unique, masaledaar version of our beloved sabzi. Whether you wish to prepare it for lunch or dinner, this dish is sure to impress everyone in your family. And once you get to know how incredibly easy it is to prepare, trust us, you won't be able to resist making it. Once you do, you might never go back to making regular bhindi again. Without keeping you waiting any longer, let's get straight into the recipe.

Also Read: 4 Different Ways To Make Perfectly Crispy Kurkuri Bhindi At Home

What Is So Unique About Pahadi Masala Bhindi?

Pahadi masala bhindi is much more flavourful compared to regular bhindi due to the use of coriander in the recipe. The chopped bhindi is combined with a coriander-chilli-based puree and also amchoor powder. This adds a hint of tanginess and sourness to the bhindi, which you won't find in regular bhindi.

How To Prevent Bhindi From Becoming Soggy?

Bhindi has a tendency to become soggy quickly. To prevent this, make sure to thoroughly dry it after washing it. Also, avoid covering the pan while cooking, as the steam inside can make the bhindi soggy. Another thing to keep in mind is to always add salt toward the end, as it helps in drawing out moisture.

What To Serve With Pahadi Masala Bhindi?

Pahadi masala bhindi is best enjoyed with chapati or crispy parathas. Additionally, you can also savour some pickled onions, boondi raita, and an achaar of your choice along with it. However, if you're not a fan of bread, feel free to savour the bhindi with rice and some dal.

Pahadi Masala Bhindi Recipe | How To Make Pahadi Masala Bhindi

The recipe for this Pahadi Masala Bhindi was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer. Start by adding fresh coriander, garlic cloves, ginger, green chillies, haldi, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt to a blender. Add some water and blend to form a smooth paste. Transfer it to a bowl and keep it aside. Now, heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and mustard seeds along with a pinch of hing. Once the seeds start to splutter, add chopped bhindi and amchoor powder. Saute for a few minutes, then take it out in a bowl. In the same pan, add the prepared puree. Give it a good mix and add the chopped bhindi mixture. Cook for a few minutes, then serve hot and enjoy! Your Pahadi Masala Bhindi is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete video below:

Also Read: Enjoy Bhindi In A Completely New Way! Try This South Indian Bhindi Pachadi Recipe Today





Will you try this Pahadi Masala Bhindi recipe? Tell us in the comments section below!