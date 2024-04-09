There are two types of people: first are those who absolutely love bhindi and second are those who despise the idea of having it. If you fall into the former category, then this article is for you. While classic bhindi sabzi is evergreen, several other varieties exist out there, one of them being kurkuri bhindi. This crispy version of the sabzi enjoys a huge fan following and every bhindi lover finds themselves craving it every now and then. Ordering in or eating out are convenient options, but nothing compares to the taste of freshly prepared kurkuri bhindi at home. Isn't it? It allows you to be in better control of the ingredients and alter the recipe as per your wish. If you've been craving kurkuri bhindi lately, let's take you through not one, but four different ways in which you can cook it at home. Read on to find out.

Photo Credit: iStock

Kurkuri Bhindi Recipe: Here Are 4 Different Ways To Cook Kurkuri Bhindi At Home:

1.Kadhai

A kadhai is usually the first thing that comes to mind when we think of cooking kurkuri bhindi. It is filled with oil, and then marinated bhindi is deep-fried in it until perfectly crispy. Deep-frying is the most common way to cook this dish and always gives spectacular results. However, the only downside of this cooking method is that it is not the best for our health. The excess amount of oil used leads to the consumption of extra calories and can hinder our weight loss goals.

2. Pan

If you wish to reduce the oil content in your kurkuri bhindi, consider pan-frying it. For this, take a pan and drizzle some oil all over it. Now, add the bhindi to the pan and allow it to fry for a minute or two. Then, give it a nice stir, ensuring it cooks evenly. You can drizzle some more oil if you feel it's getting too dry. While this method doesn't completely eliminate the use of oil, you'll certainly consume fewer calories. So, do give it a try!

3. Oven

Deep-frying and pan-frying are common methods for cooking kurkuri bhindi, but have you ever tried baking it? At first, the idea may sound strange, but you'll be surprised to see how incredibly well this method works. Preheat your oven as you normally do for other recipes and arrange the marinated bhindi on the baking tray. You can line it with aluminium foil, as this will prevent it from sticking to the tray. While oil is something we want to avoid here, you can drizzle some if you feel the bhindi is too dry.

4. Air Fryer

An air fryer is used to cook a variety of different foods. And guess what? You can cook your favourite kurkuri bhindi in at as well! Amazing, right? Air frying is a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods. It allows you to eat healthy without compromising on taste. Remember to preheat your air fryer before adding the bhindi to it, or else it'll result in uneven cooking. Do not overcrowd the air fryer basket and drizzle some oil if need be. Then, just air fryer for about 10 minutes or until perfectly crispy. Click here for the complete recipe for kurkuri bhindi in the air fryer.





What is your most preferred way of cooking kurkuri bhindi? Share with us in the comments section below!