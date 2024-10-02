Navratri Fasting Recipes: During the sacred festival of Navratri, when fasting and devotion take centre stage, these vegan satvik recipes offer a delightful way to nourish your body while staying true to your spiritual practices. The 10-minute Vegan Badam Halwa and Vegan Custard Apple Kheer are not only perfect for fasting but also serve as wholesome offerings to the Goddess. Crafted with plant-based ingredients, these desserts provide rich flavours without any dairy, making them both delicious and mindful choices for this auspicious time. Embrace tradition with a compassionate twist and savour these easy, healthy treats during your Navratri celebrations. These divine Navratri Satvik Sweet Recipes are created by Saritha Sreedharan, a nutritionist and supporter of Veganuary India. She is also the author of the Whole Foods Plant-Based cookbook.
Here Are 2 Vegan Navratri Fasting Recipes That You Must Try:
1. Vegan Badam Halwa:
Ingredients:
- Almonds - 1 cup
- Jaggery powder - 3/4 cup
- Water - 1/2 cup
- Cardamom powder -1/2 tsp
- Saffron - few strands for flavour
- Any nut milk - 1/2 cup
- Blending: Powder almonds to fine powder, do not remove the peel.
Method:
- Use a pan with a handle. Add all the above ingredients to the pan. Mix well. On medium heat, cook by stirring periodically.
- As the almonds cook, the oils from the nuts are released, which is sufficient for the halwa. Cook till you get a halwa consistency. Transfer to a bowl while it is still warm.
- Garnish with any crushed seeds. The halva can be stored for 3 days in a refrigerator.
- You can choose to add fresh mango pulp (if it is in season) as a topping, as shown in the image.
2. Vegan Sabudana Apple Kheer:
Ingredients:
- Any nut milk - 2 cups
- Sabudana - soaked 3/4 cup
- Deseeded & mashed custard apple - 1 cup
- Cardamom powder - 1/4 tsp
- Saffron - a few strands for flavour
- Mixed seeds, roasted - For garnish
- Soaking: Soak sabudana in water for 3 to 4 hrs.
Method:
- Heat a little oil in a pan and cook sabudana till they become transparent. Add thick nut milk, cardamom powder and saffron and mix well.
- Let it cook for a few minutes. Be careful to not boil the milk.
- Remove from the heat and add mashed custard apple.
- Serve in bowls and garnish with roasted mixed seeds.
About The Author: Chef Saritha Sreedharan is a Nutritionist and Supporter of Veganuary in India.
