Navratri is one of the most significant festivals celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. While it occurs four times a year, Chaitra and Sharad Navratri are the most widely celebrated. Sharad Navratri, according to the Hindu calendar, begins on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month. This year, it will start on Thursday, October 3, 2024, and continue until October 12, 2024. These nine days are dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, with each day honouring one of her nine divine forms. Devotees across the country fast with full devotion and sincerity during this period. The festival concludes with Vijayadashami, marking the triumph of good over evil and celebrated with much joy and festivity.





Sharad Navratri 2024 Dates and Timings:

Sharad Navratri starts on October 3, 2024, and ends on October 12, 2024.

The ritual of Gatasthapana (the sacred pot installation) takes place on the Pratipada date, starting at 12:19 am on October 3, and wrapping up by 2:58 am on October 4.





(As per drikpanchang.com)

Why Sharad Navratri Matters: Significance And Rituals

Navratri holds a special place in Hinduism. Devotees believe that during these nine days, Maa Durga herself is present on earth, and they fast to seek her blessings. Most people skip non-veg and alcohol during this time, sticking to a diet that symbolizes purity. Even those who don't fast usually go vegetarian. Some take things up a notch with Nirjala fasts, where they don't drink a drop of water all day, but keep in mind, that this is not recommended for pregnant women, the elderly, or kids.





During fasting, people eat things like potatoes, sweet potatoes, buckwheat flour, and water chestnut flour. Sago, milk, curd, fruits, and rock salt are also in the mix. If you're planning to fast, here are a few tasty vrat-friendly recipes to try this Navratri.

5 Vrat-Friendly Recipes You Can Make:

Kuttu Ki Poori

Kuttu ki poori is a must-have for Navratri! Made from kuttu flour, boiled potatoes, and spices, you can swap buckwheat flour for Rajgira or Singhare ka atta. Pair these crispy pooris with potato curry. Click here for the recipe.

Sabudana Khichdi

This one's a Navratri favourite! Sabudana khichdi is light and comforting, made with sago, chopped potatoes, peanuts, rock salt, and mild spices. Plus, it only takes 15 minutes to cook. Click here for the recipe.

Kaddu Ki Sabzi

This flavorful pumpkin dish is perfect with kuttu ki poori. Kaddu ki sabzi is light, tasty, and ideal for lunch or dinner during Navratri fasting. Click here for the recipe.

Low-Fat Makhana Kheer

Craving something sweet? Makhana kheer is your go-to dessert, made with milk, makhanas, nuts, and cardamom. Super easy to whip up and great for offering in prasad. Click here for the recipe.

Aloo Rasedaar

Aloo rasedaar is a gravy-based potato curry made with rock salt, perfect for Navratri fasts. It pairs well with kuttu ki poori or samak rice. Click here for the recipe.





Wishing you a Happy Sharad Navratri 2024!









