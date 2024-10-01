Sharad Navratri 2024 is almost here, and preparations are in full swing. This year, it begins on October 2 and ends on October 12. During this time, devotees observe fasting and consume only certain vrat-friendly foods. Among the many options, aloo is one of the most preferred choices. It's not only super comforting but can be used to make a variety of recipes. But are you bored of the same old aloo recipes? Fret not! Introducing: Aloo Makhana Curry. This incredibly flavourful curry, featuring crispy makhana bites, will be a pleasant change and is a must-try for aloo lovers. The recipe for this lip-smacking aloo curry was shared by chef Saloni Kukreja on her Instagram page. Once you try it, it'll become your go-to for Navratri festivities.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Makhana Aloo Curry A Must-Try This Navratri?

Makhana aloo curry makes for a delightful addition to your Navratri menu for all the right reasons. It is healthy, packed with flavour, and easy to make - what's not to love about it? The combination of makhana and aloo works like magic, creating an interesting contrast of textures. Whether for lunch or dinner, this unique aloo curry will surely satisfy your heart.

What To Serve With Makhana Aloo Curry?

Makhana aloo curry tastes best when paired with a bowl of steaming hot rice. You can enjoy it with both plain rice or jeera rice, depending on your personal preference. If you're not a fan of rice, feel free to pair the curry with regular kuttu (buckwheat) roti.

How To Make Makhana Aloo Curry | Makhana Aloo Curry Recipe

Start by heating oil in a pan and fry the makhana until they turn golden brown and crispy. Set aside. In a pressure cooker, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the onion paste and cook it for 10 minutes on low-medium flame. Stir in the garam masala powder, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and green chillies. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens. Add the peeled and chopped potatoes, season with salt, and stir well to combine. Pressure cook for 4 whistles. Once done, let the pressure release naturally. Open the cooker and simmer for 4-5 minutes. Add the fried makhana and mix well. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and serve hot. Your makhana aloo curry is ready to be relished!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Don't delay - try this delicious makhana aloo curry recipe soon and make your Navratri celebrations extra special. Happy Sharad Navratri 2024!