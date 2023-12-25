Winter is the best time of the year. No, not because it's the holiday season, but because it is also the time for lip-smacking foods. From til chikki, gur badam patti to undhiyu, sarso ka saag, winter delicacies have a special place in our hearts. They also have amazing health benefits. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a video where she talked about “3 forgotten winter foods” that you must know of. The clip begins with Rujuta saying, “These are foods your grandmother would approve of. These are foods that we typically eat in winter. But these are also the foods that we are kind of forgetting to include in our diet, as the winter sets in.”

In the caption, she wrote, “3 forgotten winter foods and how to include them in your diet. Gond – as raab, laddoo or halwa; Green garlic – in sabzi, chutney; and shalgam (turnip) – as sabzi or pickle”.

Let's look into the benefits of each of these 'forgotten winter foods':

1. Gond for winter:

Gond is edible gum. Regarding how you can incorporate this winter delight into a meal, Rujuta Diwekar explains, “One can make gond raab, or a gond laddoo. You can even have gond halwa.” She added that gond is a natural laxative, so it will help in improving gut health. Gond is also useful in strengthening bones, and that is exactly why most postpartum rituals in India include this ingredient in a woman's diet. Rujuta Diwekar further stated that “gond is great to taste and is easily available.”

2. Green garlic for winter:

You get perfect hara lehsun during the winter season and it is typically used in making chutneys. It is also used in various special winter vegetables. Remember the much-loved Gujarati delicacy undhiyu, Rujuta Diwekar explained that it tastes delicious when you add green garlic to it. Apart from the taste factor, green garlic is rich in antioxidants.

3. Shalgam (turnip) for winter:

As per Rujuta Diwekar, this vegetable is a must-include in your winter diet. Turnip pickle is a specialty in the winter. The nutritionist mentioned that turnip is rich in fibre and has many micro-minerals. Turnips also contain antioxidants and vitamins that promote eye health.

Eat healthy, and stay fit! Happy winter season, everyone!