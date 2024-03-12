Eating out at a restaurant is something that we all look forward to. It provides us with a sense of joy and also helps satisfy our deepest foodie cravings. Doesn't it? Of course, there are plenty of new restaurants that you can visit, but there are also some old ones that have their own charm. As the summer season is here, these establishments have come up with new menus that are going to please your taste buds. From mouth-watering snacks and main course dishes to cocktails, desserts, and more, there's something for everyone. If you're a hardcore foodie and wish to try out these new menus at your favourite restaurants, we've got you covered. Here, we have rounded up a list of some of our top picks for the same.

Also Read: 5 Exciting New Restaurants To Try In Delhi-NCR In March 2024

Here Are 4 New Menus To Try At Your Favourite Restaurants In Delhi-NCR:

1. The Imperial

The Imperial has introduced Lunch E Express Set menus - 'Triple Treat Savour' from Monday to Friday at their signature restaurants, San Gimignano and The Spice Route. Crafted for the discerning diner with a busy schedule, it calls on all business moguls, family dynasties, and squads of friends. Guests have the choice to sample flavours that will transport them to the bustling streets of Asia featuring ethnic Asian cuisine at The Spice Route or to the soulful simplicity of authentic Italian dishes straight from Nonna's kitchen at San Gimignano. Some of the must-try dishes here include Hand-Folded Thai Spring Rolls, Gindara Miso Cod, Wood-Fired Pizzas, and Rock Lobster Pasta in a light curry sauce.

Where: The Imperial, Janpath, New Delhi

Cost: INR 2950 + taxes per person

Photo Credit: The Imperial



2. Uncultured Cafe Bar

Uncultured Cafe has unveiled its special chef's menu, a tantalising array of culinary delights sure to delight your palates. Among the highlights is the Mushroom Vol Au Vent, bite-sized French puffs filled with a luxurious creamy mushroom concoction. For those craving a fusion of flavours, the Sarson Shami presents a modern reinterpretation of the traditional sarson ka saag, accompanied by makki di roti. Apart from these, you can also try dishes such as Aubergine Parmigiana, Cheetos Chicken Sushi, Kasindi Mustard BBQ Chicken, and Dragon Chicken, among many more.

Where: Uncultured Cafe Bar, Skyculture, Kailash Colony

Cost For Two: INR 2500 (approx)

Photo Credit: Uncultured Cafe Bar

3. Anardana

This summer, escape to paradise with Anardana's refreshing Tropical Temptations menu. This special beverage menu is crafted for the warm weather and transports you to breezy beaches and swaying palm trees with every sip. Indulge in a tantalising array of summer-inspired cocktails like Flowers and Berry Sangria, Bellini, and mocktails, including Anardana's special Fruity Blasts, featuring fruits like raspberry, rosemary, pomegranate, and more. Treat your taste buds to these delightful cocktails and welcome the summer season the right way.

Where: Anardana, all outlets

When: Until 30th April, 2024

Photo Credit: Anardana

4. Dessertvala

Dessertvala, a visionary boutique dessert cloud kitchen, is set to revolutionise the dessert landscape with the launch of its new visionary menu. It boasts a diverse menu that transcends the ordinary. From the rich hazelnut and orange delight of Abellana to the tropical allure of Macaba, their inspired banana tart, and the carrot cake, a best-selling masterpiece that defies the ordinary, each creation at Dessertvala is a celebration of culinary excellence. If you're a dessert enthusiast, you must definitely try out these sinful desserts to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Where: Dessertvala, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Dessertvala