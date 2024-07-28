The type of foods we eat daily determines how healthy we are. However, with so much information available, it can be quite confusing to know what is truly healthy for us and what is not. We may think we are consuming healthy foods, but the reality might be quite the opposite. Conversely, we might consider something unhealthy, but it could be beneficial. Some foods are a mix of both: good when consumed in moderation, and harmful when over-consumed. To shed light on these, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared four such foods that can be both good and bad for your health. Check them out below:

Also Read: Nutritionist Shares Top 5 Foods For A Healthy Start To Your Day

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 4 Foods With Both Positive And Negative Effects On Your Well-Being:

1. Ghee

Ghee has been a staple in Indian kitchens since time immemorial. Contrary to popular belief, this golden nectar can indeed be quite healthy. The nutritionist explains that ghee is packed with essential vitamins and nutrients. However, its benefits lie in moderation and how you consume it. Overheating ghee can lead to the formation of harmful compounds. So, while a spoonful of ghee can elevate your meals, deep-frying isn't the best way to enjoy it.

2. Rice

Another food you must have in moderation is rice. It's true that rice provides essential energy, but one should not overconsume it. Nmami says that it's essential to balance out your plate with proteins and fibre while having rice. This will help prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. Remember, rice makes for a great companion but should never be the focus of your meal.

3. Pickles

The next food item that Nmami talks about is pickles. We Indians simply love pairing our food with pickles. And why not? They are a treasure trove of probiotics and antioxidants. But their tangy flavour comes at a cost - high sodium content. If you consume them in excess, there is a high chance they will lead to cardiovascular diseases. Enjoy them occasionally, and watch your portion size.

4. Coconut

Coconut has some remarkable benefits for our health. It is low in calories and rich in healthy fats and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). All of these factors make coconut a nutritional powerhouse. However, you shouldn't ignore the fact that coconut is also high in calories. The nutritionist suggests enjoying coconuts in moderation as part of a balanced diet. The best way to reap its benefits is by sipping coconut water.

Also Read: Red, Yellow, Or Green - Which Bell Pepper Is The Healthiest? Nutritionist Reveals

Watch the full video here:

Now that you know about these foods, enjoy them in moderation and take a step closer to a healthier you. Stay fit and healthy!