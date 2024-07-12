Bell peppers come in different colours such as red, yellow, and green. When shopping for them, most of us randomly pick any without giving it a second thought. Sure, you may have a colour preference for the dish you're preparing, but other than that, there's nothing to watch out for. However, did you know the colour of the bell pepper also determines how healthy it is? This doesn't mean that some colours of bell peppers are unhealthy, but some may have fewer nutrients compared to others. Recently, nutritionist Deepshika Jain took to her Instagram handle to spill the beans on which one is the healthiest. Intrigued to find out? Read on!

Here Are The Nutritional Insights Of All The Bell Peppers, As Per The The Nutritionist:

1. Green Bell Peppers

Green bell peppers are the most commonly available bell peppers in the market. Also known as Shimla Mirch, they are used in several traditional Indian dishes. The nutritionist shares that green bell peppers are rich in vitamin A and C, potassium, and folate, making them excellent for our health. Moreover, consuming green bell peppers can also be quite beneficial for your gut health.

2. Red Bell Peppers

While green peppers are nutritious, she suggests that red bell peppers have a slight edge over them. According to her, you get eight times more vitamin A and 1.5 times more vitamin C by consuming red bell peppers. She also explains that you can get 11 times more beta-carotene by consuming red-coloured bell peppers.

3. Yellow Bell Peppers

The next variety of bell peppers that she speaks about are the yellow ones. Jain says that you must consume yellow bell peppers as they offer a significant amount of vitamin C. However, you'll be getting less vitamin A and beta-carotene compared to the other two varieties of bell peppers. So, if you wish to increase your vitamin C levels, yellow bell peppers are the ideal choice for you.

The Winner: Which One Is The Healthiest?

According to the nutritionist, red bell peppers are the most nutritionist among them all. This is because the amount of vitamins they offer is significantly more than the other varieties. However, this does not mean that you should not have green and yellow bell peppers at all. Jain suggests consuming any of your choice, or even combining them all together.

How To Incorporate Bell Peppers Into Your Diet?

Now that you know these insights, you must be wondering how to incorporate bell peppers into your diet. Well, there are several exciting ways in which you can do so. The easiest way is to consume them raw in the form of a salad. If you wish to pair your meals with unique accompaniments, consider preparing a chutney. Additionally, you can even add bell peppers to your sabzis, rice dishes, curries, and soups. And if you wish to make a snack, go ahead and roast them, cut them into halves, and stuff them with flavourful fillings.





Bell peppers have numerous benefits to offer for our health. Incorporate them into your daily diet and take a step closer towards a healthier you.