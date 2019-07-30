4 Fruits That May Help Reduce Dark Circles

Highlights Dark circles can turn out to be quite annoying.

Do you often spot yourself looking into the mirror and wondering as to when did those black bags form under your eyes?! Dark circles can turn out to be quite annoying.The added puffiness just makes it look worse. To get rid of dark circles, people try different kinds of eye creams, whereas some may resort to facials. However, to get long-term benefits, it is best to give the body the required nutrition in order to keep dark circles at bay. You can do so by consuming certain fruits that are replete with health-promoting properties.





Here is a list of some fruits that may help reduce dark circles:

Mulberries

There are many mulberry-based eye creams that people use to reduce their dark circles. Mulberries contain resveratrol and antioxidants, which are known to have age-defying properties. Mulberries are also rich in vitamin A, B1 and B2, C. Try including a handful daily in your diet.





Goji Berries

Known to have originated from China, goji berries are a treasure trove of nutrients. They are also now classified under the category of superfoods because they assist in improving the immune function of the body. The skin around the eyes is boosted by the hydrating carotenoid zeaxanthin, which is present in goji berries in huge amounts. They are also rich in Vitamin B and C.

Watermelon

Watermelon has a lot of health benefits. It is made up of about 92 per cent water. Beta-carotene is an antioxidant, which improves eye health. Watermelon is also rich in vitamins B1, B6 and C. You can include it in your diet by eating it as is or by adding it to your smoothie.





Blueberries

Antioxidants like lutein and anthocyanin are abundantly present in blueberries, which are known to improve the health of blood vessels. This helps in the circulation around the eyes. They are also rich in Vitamin K.



