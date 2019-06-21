Serve This Healthy Cheese And Fruits Platter As A Fancy Party Appetiser

Healthy Appetiser: Cheese and fruit platter

Nowadays, people are adopting many great ideas to throw unique, eyeball-grabbing parties. From colour-pop decor to quirky themes, people are experimenting in various ways. Then why, food that is an intrinsic part of any occasion should be left ignored? Serving spring rolls, paneer/chicken tikkas and French fries as party snacks has become too mainstream now. If you are planning to throw a fancy party, serve something that pulls all the attention. Cheese tray or cheese platter has started making a regular appearance in chic and plush gatherings. And yes, it's happening in India as well.





If you are a novice in international culinary craft, here's a great idea of an easy party appetiser that will help you leave the right impression.





Cheese And Fruits Platter

There are numerous kinds of cheeses you can serve on your platter, like cheddar and ricotta. Here, we are using smoked Gouda cheese to create this incredible party appetiser.





Why Gouda Cheese?

It is one of the healthiest cheeses out there. It is made from cow's milk, which has low fat content in comparison to buffalo milk. It stacks up on calcium, Vitamin B12, proteins and iron. Gouda cheese is pale yellow in colour and has a hard rind with soft, creamy cheese inside. It has a distinct smoky, nutty flavour that goes well with other foods, especially fruits.

Gouda cheese





How To Make Cheese And Fruits Platter

You need the following things -





1. A wooden cheese board. But, if you don't have time to buy one, any flat serving tray would do.

2. 1 packet dried cranberries

3. 1 packet prunes or blueberries

4. One apple cut into thin slices

5. Green olives

6. 1 packet of smoked Gouda cheese (you can get it easily in grocery stores and supermarkets)

7. 1 large pack of sugar-free, wheat crackers. These are flat square or round-shaped biscuits that are easily available in the market.

8. Ideally, a cheese knife or else any other knife would do.

9. Toothpicks





Method:





On a large serving plate, line up the crackers as is. Remove the cheese cover and keep the cheese brick on the tray with the knife alongside it. Fill small bowls with cranberries, prunes and olives and place them on the vacant space on the tray. Place apple slices and toothpicks on the tray. Your guests can cut and scoop out a cheese piece or slice, place them on a cracker and top it with olive and eat it. They can pick up the fruit of their choice and can have alongside the cheese cracker.





The platter must be decorated creatively and should look like an interesting mix of colourful sweet and sour foods. You'll know you've done a good job when this cheese and fruits platter will garner everybody's attention at your party.










