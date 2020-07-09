4 Induction-Friendly Utensils That Can Be Ideal For Your Kitchen

SEARCH
If you are planning to buy utensils for your induction cooktop, then this article is just for you! Here are a few options that you may add to your cooking arsenal.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 09, 2020 18:03 IST

There's no doubt that induction cooktops, in the recent years, have become an important part of a modern kitchen. They not only add style and elegance to the kitchen set-up, but also apparently contribute to saving energy and fuel. Induction cooktops are easy to use and easy to clean. They also help to control temperature easily while cooking, making the whole process smooth and rapid. But did you know that one needs special induction-friendly utensils and cookware for cooking on these cooktops? Yes, if you look into its technology, the cooktops heat utensils by electric induction, unlike the thermal conduction of flame in a gas stove; hence, you need specially designed utensils that can go with the technology.

We bring you 4 cookware options that can be a right fit in your kitchen:

Impex IFC Induction Base Pressure Cooker

This aluminium pressure cooker is specially designed for induction cooktops. It also comes with a firm and heat-proof handle that offers a firm grip while cooking.

Editor's Pick
57% off
Impex IFC-23 Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker Family Combo with Outer Lid (Set of 2 & 3 Litre)
(509 ratings & reviews)
2,590 1,090fromamazon.in

Solimo Induction Bottom Multi Kadai

This kadhai, made of stainless steel, is a one-stop solution for making various kinds of steamed food- ranging from idlis to momos to dhoklas. It comes with two idli plates, one mini idli plate, two dhokla/momo plates and one pathra plate.

Multi-Purpose
34% off
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Multi Kadai with 6 plates
2,510 1,649fromamazon.in


Wonderchef Orchid Non-Stick Induction Base Cookware Set

No one can deny that various types of pans are a must in any kitchen setup. Hence, we bring this induction base cookware set that comes with a kadhai, a frying pan and a tawa- perfect inclusion to your cooking arsenal.

Must Have
47% off
Wonderchef Orchid Non-Stick Induction Base Cookware Set of 3 - (Purple)
4,000 2,085fromamazon.in


Vinod Induction-Friendly Casserole

This casserole is made of stainless-steel and comes with a glass lid. From storing food to boiling milk to making various kinds of sauces- this induction-friendly casserole can be of multi-use. One can easily replace a normal saucepan with this casserole by Vinod.

Also Consider
20% off
Vinod Stainless Steel Induction Friendly Tuscany Casserole with Glass Lid 2- Pieces
1,745 1,379fromamazon.in


