A healthier alternative to traditional white rice, brown rice is a super whole grain that is packed with numerous health benefitting properties. It is an unrefined, unpolished whole grain produced by removing the surrounding hull of the rice kernel. Besides being full of nutrition, this grain is also delicious as it is packed with a nutty flavour and a soft, mushy texture. This ingredient is perfect for both dieters and non-dieters. If you are planning to stash your pantry with this superfood, here we bring you 4 brands of brown rice you must try. Take a look:

Here's A List Of 4 Of The Best Brown Rice Brands You Must Try:

1. Daawat Brown Rice

This pack from the brand Daawat is deemed to get ready in just 15 minutes. Besides, it has a full brant intact that retains all-natural goodness. It can be used in making khichdi, chicken rice, salad and more.





2. 24 Mantra Organic Sonamasuri Brown Rice

Here we bring you another good quality brown rice pack. This pack of semi brown rice is 100% organic and grown without any usage of synthetic pesticides and GMOs.





3. Oreal Unpolished Brown Rice

Oreal brown rice has long, delicate and soft grains that are full of flavor and aroma. It can be a perfect option to prepare recipes like biryani, pulao, steamed rice, khichdi etc.





4. India Gate Brown Rice

This pack comes with 100% whole grain brown rice that keeps you full for longer. Rinse the rice thoroughly and soak for at least 30 minutes before cooking the rice.









