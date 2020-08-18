SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • 4 Of The Best Tea Options To Brew A Hot Cup Of Masala Chai

4 Of The Best Tea Options To Brew A Hot Cup Of Masala Chai

Want to brew a cup of strong masala tea? We bring a few tea options that can help you in the process.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 18, 2020 17:32 IST

Reddit
4 Of The Best Tea Options To Brew A Hot Cup Of <i>Masala Chai</i>

There's hardly anything that a good cup of tea can't fix! From giving a kick of energy in the morning to relaxing our nerves after a long tiring day - a hot cup of chai can be a quick fix a hectic day. However, if you notice, every chai-lover prefers their tea prepared in a specific way. Some like it light with rich aroma; whereas, several others enjoy it strong with milk and spices. But did you know that different kind of chai needs different variety of tea leaves for preparation? Yes, that's right!

We bring you some tea leaf options that can help you prepare your favourite cup of strong masala chai or milk tea with utmost perfection.

Here're 4 Tea Options For You:

Tata Tea Gold

A well-known brand in the tea market, this packet of Tata Tea Gold includes leaves that strike the right balance of strength and aroma in every cup of chai. It makes this packet an ideal choice for brewing both black tea and kadak masala chai.

Editor's Choice
Tata Tea Gold, 1kg
457 457fromamazon.in

Red Label Natural Care Tea

If you are someone who prefers to include herbs and spices to your cup of milk tea, then a packet of Red Label Natural Care Tea will be the right choice for you. Alongside premium quality tea leaves, this product includes the goodness of tulsi, ginger and few other medicinal herbs and spices in it.

Versatile Usage
Red Label Natural Care Tea, 1kg
480 480fromamazon.in


Wagh Bakri Premium Leaf Tea

Another example of fine quality tea leaves, this packet of Wagh Bakri chai is said to be made of leaves, handpicked from selected quality tea gardens of India.

Must Try
Wagh Bakri Premium Leaf Tea Carton Pack
(1,990 ratings & reviews)
fromamazon.in


Amazon Brand - Vedaka Gold Tea

This packet of tea by Amazon exclusive brand Vedaka boasts of a good quality blend of CTC and hand-picked leaves, providing a strong aroma and rich taste with every cup of your masala chai.

Also Consider
15% off
Amazon Brand - Vedaka Gold Tea, 500g
(1,721 ratings & reviews)
225 190fromamazon.in


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  TeaTea RecipeMasala Tea
American Chef Impresses Reddit With Delicious Indian <i>Thali</i> Cooked From Scratch
American Chef Impresses Reddit With Delicious Indian Thali Cooked From Scratch
This Viral 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffle Recipe Is So Easy, Even Kids Can Make It
This Viral 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffle Recipe Is So Easy, Even Kids Can Make It

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 