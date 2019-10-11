4 Potato-Based Breakfast Meals To Kick-Start Your Day

You can use potato to make a plethora of breakfast delights

A healthy and filling breakfast can set the tone for the day to a great extent. Indian household kitchens are a treasure trove of ingredients that can be paired with each other to make delectable breakfast meals. However, amidst those rushed morning hours, one always looks for ingredients that can be used to make quick meals. For instance, potato can do wonders here. You can use potato to make a plethora of breakfast delights that are both tasty and filling at the same time. Not only will it give a perfect kick-start to your day by providing a dose of essential carbs, but would also keep you satiated for couple of hours.





Here are 4 potato-based meals you can prepare for breakfast:

Batata Poha

This flattened rice preparation has a special addition of potato in it, which not only enhances the texture of the dish but also takes its taste quotient a notch higher. This breakfast dish has a huge fan-following and can be experimented with in various ways. You may as well add onions, eggplants, carrots to this dish.





Filling For Masala Dosa

Masala dosa is a south Indian speciality that is loved by both kids and adults, alike. The masala for the filling of the dosa is potato-based and one can also use the same potato mix for making stuffed sandwiches as well.

Spanish Omelette

It is a traditional dish from the Spanish Cuisine. Made with onions, herbs, eggs, and potatoes, this omelette tastes incredibly delicious.





Mexican Egg And Potatoes

This Mexican delight is a perfect combination of eggs and potatoes. It is quite easy to prepare; make sure you use olive oil to add a nice pungent flavour to the dish.





So the next time you're confused as to what to prepare for your breakfast meal, bring this list to your rescue and get going.





