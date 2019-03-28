4 Summer Vegetables That May Help Fire Up Weight Loss

The summers are here and it is time to say goodbye to your baggy sweatshirts that helped you hide your belly fat all these months. Summers are an excellent time to lose all the excess kilos. Your metabolism is faster, you drink more fluids, you are physically more active and there are plenty of fresh seasonal produce that could help you shed some extra fat too. Summer comes loaded with fruits and vegetables that are high in nutrients and low in calories, fats and starch. Here are some of our all-time favourite summer veggies that could help give your weight loss journey a major boost.











1. Lauki





Lauki or bottle gourd is one summer staple we particularly have our eyes out for. The hydrating and nourishing veggie is full of fibre and water. Did you know 92 percent of bottle gourd is just water? Dietary fibres on the other hand help promote satiety. If you feel full, you will crave less. The zero-fat veggie has a very low calorie count too and is enriched with essential minerals like sodium, calcium, iron, zinc and magnesium.





Weight loss: The hydrating and nourishing veggie is full of fibre and water

2. Cucumber

Think summers and cucumber is one of the first things to pop up in our minds. The rejuvenating veggie is used in salads, smoothies, raita and what not! Cucumber could also come in handy to cut belly fat. The negative calorie food is full of water; 96 percent of cumber is just water, which helps fill you up without compromising your calorie count of the day. Cucumber is rich in fibre too. You can tuck it in raw with a sprinkle of chaat masala and enjoy the yummy summer snack without a trace of guilt.





Weight Loss: Think summers and cucumber is one of the first things to pop up in our minds

3. Bhindi





Bhindi, okra or lady finger is high on both soluble and insoluble fibres. Packed with an incredible range of antioxidants, okra is helpful in managing weight loss, blood sugar levels and heart health. Okra is also good for gut and digestion. A healthy digestion is key to healthy weight loss.





Weight Loss: Bhindi, okra or lady finger is high on both soluble and insoluble fibres

4. Bitter Gourd





Bitter gourd or karela may not have the best reputation when it comes to taste, but those who have the palate for the bitter pungent taste of this gourd vegetable may benefit immensely from it, especially when it comes to weight loss. It is rich in fibre, helps regulate the levels of insulin and has a low calorie count. According to a 2010 issue of a report published in the Journal BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, extracts of bitter gourd helped in the dislocation of human fat cells and also played a crucial role in preventing the formation and growth of new fat cells.





Weight Loss: Bitter gourd: It is rich in fibre, helps regulate the levels of insulin and has a low calorie count

So are you ready for summers now? Let us know which veggie is your particular favourite and how do you enjoy it to beat the heat.











