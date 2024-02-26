Bite-sized chunks fried to golden perfection, is there something not to like about chicken popcorn? It is irresistible and provides a satisfying crunch with every bite. While it is readily available at branded food joints, whipping up a batch of crunchy chicken popcorn at home can be a whole other experience. And guess what, it's super easy to make and does not require any over-the-top ingredients from your pantry. But the key to achieving a perfect batch of chicken popcorn lies in the technique with which it gets prepared. If you are someone who wants to cook chicken popcorn at home or are just looking for tips to up your game, then we have you covered. Check out these 4 essential tips to make perfect chicken popcorn at home.





Choosing the right cut meat is important for your chicken popcorn.

Photo Credit: iStock

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 4 Tips To Make Perfect Chicken Popcorn At Home

1. Choose The Right Cut Of Chicken

One of the most common mistakes that you could make while making chicken popcorn at home is selecting the wrong cut of meat. The foundation of great chicken popcorn lies in its bite-size portion. Choosing larger pieces for making chicken popcorn could ruin your dish... as well as your eating experience. Instead, opt for boneless chicken breast or thigh meat since they are tender and flavorful. Also, make sure all the excess fat has been removed from the pieces to ensure uniform cooking.

2. Don't Skip Marination

Marinating the chicken pieces is important to infuse a bomb of flavours. One of the key points to note while making chicken popcorn at home is to ensure the chicken remains fresh and juicy after cooking. Creating a flavorful marinade is the first step to do so. Prepare a concoction of buttermilk, garlic powder, red chilli powder, salt, and pepper, and coat your chicken pieces in it. Another important thing to note is not to use the marinated chicken instantly. Let the chicken sit in the marinade for at least an hour to ensure it results in juiciness.

Egg wash would ensure your chicken is ready for breadcrumbs coating.

3. Coat The Chicken Properly

To ensure the chicken is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, make sure to prepare a crunchy coating for the pieces. A genius tip to achieve the maximum crunchiness in your chicken popcorn is to follow a two-step coating process. First, drench the marinated chicken in seasoned flour and then dip it in a mixture of beaten eggs and buttermilk. Then coat the chicken in breadcrumbs for maximum sticking power.

4. Be Careful About The Oil Temperature

The temperature of the oil is just as important as the other tips. To ensure a crispy outer and tender inner, heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pan to around 175 degrees C. Make sure not to overcrowd the pan and work in batches for even cooking. Fry the chicken popcorn for 5-6 minutes. To check if it's cooked, poke a fork in one of the pieces and check if it's tender.





