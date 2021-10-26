Chopping can be tedious, right? Take something as simple as chopping an onion, we cannot get through this task without shedding a few tears! Using a knife to chop vegetables can be dangerous; we are at the risk of hurting our fingers. That's not all, chopping can be very time-consuming, when we have people coming over, we want to make our food quickly and can't waste time using a knife and a chopping board. We have a quick-fix solution to your chopping problems. Invest in an electric vegetable chopper and you don't have to worry about your chopping needs! You will be able to cut anything at the click of a button. We have found some excellent quality vegetable choppers for you! Check them out on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale which is offering amazing deals and discounts.

Here Are 5 Best Deals On Electric Vegetable Choppers; Up To 50% Off

Inalsa's electric chopper has a 250 watt powerful, noiseless motor. The motor comes with a copper winding that can work continuously for 3 minutes. The versatile chopping blades can chop, mince and even puree. you can chop vegetables like onion, tomato, green chilli, cauliflower and much more. It has a whisking attachment that can be used for whipping butter beating eggs. This chopper comes with a break-resistant and anti-slippery food grade bowl. This was for Rs 1,895 and now it is for Rs 985.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 985

Rating - 4/5

Material - Plastic

Home Plus's electric vegetable chopper comes with a Polycarbonate jar for extra durability. The is vegetable chopper has an easy push button at the top, making it easy to use and offering hassle-free and smooth control for fine chopping. The stainless-steel electric chopper provides quick and precise chopping. The powerful motor can chop, dice, crush and whip effectively. This product was for Rs 1,999 and now it is for Rs 1,199.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 1,199

Rating - 4.5/5

Material - Stainless steel

Orpat's vegetable chopper can evenly chop vegetables without creating a mush. You can even puree ingredients to make salad dressings and sauces. The powerful noiseless 250 watts motor helps this chopper function smoothly. The multi-purpose splash guard cover can be used as a container after chopping. Orpat's powerful blade technology has a long life. This product was for Rs 1,250 and now it is for Rs 1,045.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 1,045

Rating - 4.5/5

Material - Plastic

Prestige's electric chopper will help with your daily food preparation like chopping, whipping, cutting or crushing. Its twin stainless steel blade system helps chop evenly without making a mush of the vegetables. The powerful 250 watts motor gives an excellent performance. The chopper comes with a transparent jar for extra durability and visibility during chopping. This was for Rs 1,795 and now it is for Rs 1,275.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 1,275

Rating - 4/5

Material - Stainless steel

Inalasa's powerful and noiseless chopper has a 400 watts efficient motor with 100% pure copper winding that can work continuously for 3 minutes. The twin blade technology chops vegetables with superb precision. The detachable double-layer stainless steel system provides quick and efficient chopping. The stainless-steel finish of the chopper enhances the look of the appliance. This product was for Rs 2,295 and now it is for Rs 1,480.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 1,480

Rating - 4.5/5

Material - Stainless steel







