One of the best ways to live a healthy life is to eat food that keeps up your energy level throughout the day. But there are times when we feel tired and lethargic. It is when we need a quick meal to refuel ourselves and get going. If you ask us, we prefer keeping an energy bar handy for such quick meals. These energy bars are easy to avail, carry and eat - whenever you want. Besides boosting you with energy, these bars help satiate your mid-meal hungers in a jiffy.

Here we bring you 5 of our favourite energy bars that can be a great food to keep in store. Take a look.

1. Yogabar Multigrain Energy Bars

Made with goodness of oats, millets, honey and almonds, this set of energy bars contains 10 bars of 4 different flavours- nuts and seeds, choco nuts, vanilla almond and orange cashew. Besides taste, it is also rich in protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals.





2. Swasthum High Fiber Mettle Energy Bar

This set comes in a pack of 6 energy bars. It is enriched with the goodness of banana, peanuts, walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, along with luscious blueberries and blackcurrant. Just carry one bar handy and get your dose of energy whenever you want.





3. Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bar

Made with the hearty and healthy combination of whole grains, rolled oats and dark chocolate, this energy bar can be your next favourite snack among others. In addition, it can also be a good source of fibre and protein that can help curb cravings in between meals.





4. ASAP Energy Bars

Here's another combination of dark chocolates and rolled oats for you. Besides, this set contains 6 energy bars made with a rich mix of real almonds, dark chocolates, roasted oats, dates and honey. It is a perfect mix to load you up with a every essential nutrient.





5. Kellog's K-Energy Bars

This set of energy bars by Kellog's contains the goodness of aromatic strawberries and cranberries, creamy yoghurt and crispy multi-grains. It is perfect for both health and taste.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.