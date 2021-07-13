Whether it's spaghetti aglio olio, penne arrabiatta or classic mac and cheese - there's nothing more satisfying and comforting than a bowl of pasta. It is super easy to make, and the best part is it does not require an elaborate set of ingredients for preparation. All you need to do is throw in some veggies or chicken and sauces, along with some seasonings, and voila! You have a healthy bowl of pasta ready in no time.





Considering its popularity, we found some wheat pasta options that might help make your indulgence a bit healthier. Take a look.

5 Wheat Pasta Options For You:

1. Keya Gourmet Penne Rigate Durum Wheat Pasta

Deemed to be made from the finest durum wheat semolina, this pasta offers you an option to make a variety of delicious recipes. From pasta salad to classic white sauce penne pasta - you can make any of your favourite dishes with this packet of raw pasta.





2. Wingreens Farms Durum Wheat Pasta

Rich in protein and fibre, this pasta by Wingreens is a combination of both health and taste. You can whip it as per your choice and treat your friends and family with a delectable mealin no time. Try it today.





3. Borges Whole Wheat Penne Pasta

We have found another penne pasta option for you. Made with whole wheat, this pasta option is packed with nutrients like protein, iron, zinc, fiber et al. In addition, you can cook various healthy dishes with this option. Just boil and add in some healthy veggies and you have a wholesome bowl of pasta ready in no time.





4. Disano Durum Wheat Fusilli

Craving for fusilli pasta ? This combo pack of two will perfectly fit the bill. Besides, this all-in-one pasta is perfect for making salads, snacks and even main course. The choice is yours!





5. Del Monte Penne Rigate Pasta Durum Wheat

This pack of pasta by Del Monte is deemed to be healthy source of protein and dietary fibre. Add loads of vegetables, olive oil and prepare yourself a healthy and tasty bowl of pasta in just a few minutes.





