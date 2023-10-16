Every city has some food item that makes it unique. In Jaipur, it's the mouth-watering kachoris. While walking around the city, you'll find several vendors and eating joints selling this crispy snack. It's almost impossible to not find a kachori joint after every few kilometres. The craze for kachoris is real, and it's not just limited to the locals. Being a popular tourist destination, people from different parts of the country and even abroad do not miss the opportunity to relish this Rajasthani delicacy. However, for an outsider, it can be quite confusing as to which paces to visit to try it. But don't worry; that's exactly why we are here to help you. We have collated a list of the best kachori joints in Jaipur that promise authentic flavours and are a must-try when here.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Best Places To Enjoy Kachoris In Jaipur:

1. Rawat Mishthan Bhandar

Rawat Mishthan Bhandar, popularly known as RMB, is one of the most popular kachori joints in the city. It has been serving a variety of mouth-watering kachoris to patrons since 1950. This joint is particularly famous for their mawa kachori and is something that you should definitely not miss trying when here. Apart from this, their spicy pyaaz ki kachori is also a must-try.

What: Rawat Mishthan Bhandar

Where: Hotel Neelam, B9, Station Road, Lalpura Colony, Sindhi Camp, Jaipur

When: 6 am to 10:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 300 (Approx)

2. Samrat Restaurant

Established in 1965, Samrat Restaurant is a top pick for locals to enjoy kachoris. While you'll find this place crowded at all times, it's particularly so during the mornings. Their kachoris are fried to perfection and offer a burst of flavour in every bite. What's more, they serve them along with two different chutneys: dahi amchoor and tamarind chutney. It makes for the perfect accompaniment to them, and we're sure you'll become a fan in no time.

What: Samrat Restaurant

Where: Shop No.273, Choura Rasta, Pink City, Bapu Bazar, Biseswarji, Jaipur

When: 7 am to 9 pm

Cost For Two: INR 200 (Approx)

3. Laxmi Mishtan Bhandar

Located in the bustling Bapu Bazaar market, there's no way you can miss spotting this iconic place. The kachoris here are perfectly crispy and are sure to delight your taste buds with their flavourful taste. Their pyaaz kachori, in particular, is a must-try on the menu. Apart from kachoris, they also have a wide range of other Rajasthani delicacies to offer. So, if you're in Jaipur, do not skip stopping by this place.

What: Laxmi Mishtan Bhandar

Where: Shop No. 98-99, Johari Bazaar Road, Bapu Bazaar, Biseswarji, Jaipur

When: 7 am to 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 600 (Approx)

4. Sampat Namkeen Bhandar

Another popular spot to relish kachori in the city is Sampat Namkeen Bhandar. While they have a variety of kachoris on their menu, they are known for their mouth-watering aloo kachori. The fact that they used skinned potatoes to make it is what makes it so unique. This makes them easy to digest despite being deep-fried. We are sure you won't go back disappointed after trying their kachoris.

What: Sampat Namkeen Bhandar

Where: Opp. Darbar School, Baba Harishchandra Marg, Chandpole Bazar, Chandpole, Chandpol, Jaipur

When: 9 am to 8:30 pm

5. Gopi Kachori Wala

Gopi Kachori Wala is heaven for all the kachori lovers out there. Expect nothing less than a medley of flavours in your mouth as you savour their kachoris. From aloo kachori, pyaaz kachori, and mawa kachori to the classic dal kachori, you'll find it all here. Served along with a variety of different sweet and tangy chutneys, the kachoris here are sure to satisfy all your street food cravings in Jaipur.

What: Gopi Kachori Wala

Where: Gautam Marg, Bagadia Bhawan, C-Scheme, Jaipur

Cost For Two: INR 150 (Approx)

Which of these places are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!