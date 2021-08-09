There's no denying to the fact that water is the absolute necessity of life. Hence, according to the experts, it's quite mandatory to hydrate ourselves with an adequate amount of water for a healthy lifestyle. And what remains equally important is consuming purified water. And that's where water purifiers come to the rescue. These purifiers help in removing germs, bacteria, lead and other pollutants from the water and help in balancing its Ph level.





So, if you are planning to buy a water purifier for your kitchen, here are some options to choose from.

1. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier

Sleek and compact, this appliance features UV e-boiling technology that ensures every drop of water is healthy and safe as water boils for about 20 minutes. Besides, water passes through 6 stages of purification in this purifier with a high-water storage capacity of 7 litres.





2. AO Smith X2 5 L UV Ultraviolet + Ultra Fine Water Purifier

This purifier by the brand AO smith comes with 5 stage purification technology, advanced UV lamp, digital display and UV life alert that makes it ideal to improve the overall quality of water.





3. Kent Supreme Lite 2020 Water Purifier

This purifier holds almost 8-litre water. In addition to it, water undergoes multiple purification stages by RO+UF process that makes water 100% pure and suitable for drinking.





4. LivPure RO Water Purifier

We have found another water purifier that has a 7 litre tank capacity making it a good option for houses with a minimum of 5-6 people. And the best part is it also features 12 litres per hour purification capacity.





5. SI Metal Aqua Grant Plus Electric Purifier

This product features advanced technology that includes RO+UV+MTDS purification that also makes it a great option for the areas with water shortage and the regulator helps in adjusting the TDS in the water manually to ensure safe and healthy water.

















Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.