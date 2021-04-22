Irrespective of whether you belong to Delhi or not, you would have a fair idea of how Delhiites is just obsessed with chicken. Delhi's cuisine has always been a popular subject among foodies across India. The city has witnessed rise and fall of many empires and colonies. People have travelled from far and beyond to find a refuge, a safe home or a better career in this city. This mishmash of cultures has played a defining role in the capital's cuisine. You can find just about everything in this city - from chaat made of milk to kulfi set in real fruit. And if you are a fan of chicken, then be ready to be spoilt for choice. Since we cannot step out to enjoy most of these rich and amazing chicken delicacies, we have decided to make the same at home.

Here are 5 chicken recipes that are incredibly popular in Delhi:

1. Butter Chicken

Now, this is a no-brainer. According to legends, the dish was born here in Daryaganj's Moti Mahal restaurant as an accident, and the rest, as they say, is history. Butter chicken is served across all Indian restaurants and dhabas in Delhi. The USP of the dish is its scintillating curry made with tomatoes, cream and oodles of butter. The restaurant-style charm can be replicated at home too, here's our favourite recipe.

butter chicken

2. Chicken Momos

Can you envision Delhi's streets without a momo stall? We certainly can't, and don't want to either. Chicken momos - be it steamed, fried or Tandoori - are incredibly popular in Delhi, so much so that if we don't find it in around us, we don't think twice to start making it at home. Drooling already, aren't you? Here's a stellar recipe to get you through the cravings.

3. Chicken Malai Tikka

You just cannot have a party in Delhi without some kebab-shabab and tikka-shikka. Succulent pieces of chicken marinated in curd and spices skewered together and roasted in tandoor or microwave. These chicken tikkas coated in more butter and cream gives it an added touch of decadence. Here's a recipe.

4. Tandoori Chicken

You saw this coming, didn't you? Much like butter chicken and chicken tikkas Tandoori chicken is also a hot-selling dish at every North Indian restaurant in Delhi. Chicken pieces marinated in tantalising tandoori masalas cooked in tandoor, tandoori chicken is indulgence guaranteed. Here's a the recipe.

5. Chilli chicken

Delhi's obsession with Indo-Chinese food is nothing new. Chilli chicken is popular dish from the cusine that is made by dipping chicken chunks in a corn flour slurry and then tossing it in a wok, kadhai with veggies, vinegar and soya sauce. The fiery hot dish can be dry or can be served with gravy. Here's a recipe.





Try these recipes at home and let us know how you liked it.