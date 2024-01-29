Kachori enjoys a huge fan following in the country. No matter where you go, you'll easily find a vendor selling it in your neighbourhood. Its crispy texture and masaledaar filling make it an absolute delight to indulge in. It's a snack that quite commonly appears on our evening snack menu. While we have a great fondness for it, there's also a certain guilt that follows after eating it. Kachori is deep-fried and high in calories, and it is not the best for our health. Many people either feel instant regret or avoid eating it altogether, especially those trying to lose weight. If you're someone who loves kachori and falls into either of these categories, we have some good news for you. Here, we'll take you through some clever ways in which you can enjoy this beloved street food without any guilt. Intrigued to know how? Keep on reading!

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Kachori Healthier:

1. Ditch the maida:

The dough for the kachori is prepared with maida (all-purpose flour). It's true that it helps give it a crispy and flaky texture, but it doesn't add much nutrition to it. Being a refined flour, it is low in fibre and high in calories. Instead, it's better to opt for healthier flours, such as atta or suji. They have a high fibre content and will also keep you full for a longer time. So, if you wish to enjoy kachori guilt-free, you'll have to bid farewell to maida.

2. Add healthier fillings:

The type of filling you add to your kachori also determines how healthy it is. Traditionally, kachori is stuffed with a moong dal filling. But feel free to experiment with other ingredients as well. You can add a mix of different vegetables, such as carrots, peas, spinach, or even paneer. Get as creative as you can here to increase its nutritional value.

3. Reduce the amount of oil:

You must also reduce the amount of oil you use to cook kachori. How, you may ask? Well, simply bake or air-fry them instead of the traditional deep-frying method. Deep-frying requires an excess amount of oil, and this is something we want to avoid. The other two cooking methods reduce the use of oil by a significant amount, thus making them healthier. And don't worry, they will taste just as good.

4. Be mindful of portion size:

Using healthier ingredients and cooking methods is certainly helpful. But you must not forget that kachori still contains some calories. If you end up having too many of them, thinking they are healthy, you'll just defeat the purpose. It's important to be mindful of how much you consume to not have any regrets later on. Remember, less is always more.

5. Pair with healthier chutneys:

Do you go overboard with the chutneys when having kachori? If so, it's time to stop. It may seem like it doesn't make much of a difference, but it really does. Now, we are not saying don't pair it with any chutney at all. The trick here is to opt for healthier and less sweet alternatives. This way, you won't end up consuming extra calories. Freshly made pudina chutney is one of the best accompaniments that you can pair it with.





So, the next time you're craving kachoris, keep these tips in mind and enjoy them guilt-free! Here's an easy recipe that you can get started with.