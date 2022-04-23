There's a lot happening in the food delivery space and there's no denying to it. Especially since 2020, we can see a sudden surge in the food delivery business. It was in fact a saviour for many amidst the pandemic. Due to the increase in demand of food delivery, we have also seen birth of several cloud kitchens across India, delivering food at your doorstep. From home-style meals to the most exotic cuisines, today we find a variety of cloud kitchens serving all that you want or crave. Here, we bring you a few such cloud kitchen options in Mumbai that offers a delicious gastronomic experience while staying at home. Take a look.





Here're 5 Must-Try Cloud Kitchens In Mumbai:

1. It's Cheeky:

A cloud kitchen based at Khar, It's Cheeky offers some of the most delicious pizzas and burgers, ensuring that foodies get the best encounter with their delicacies. From Neopoliton pizza to Korean pulled burger and truffle fettuccini pasta, this food joint delivers a wide range of delicacies to devour. To end on a sweet note, they also have chocolate mousse that helps you experience a perfect gourmet meal.











2. Louis Burger:

An initiative by Zorawar Kalra's Massive Restaurants, Louis Burger is a premium virtual kitchen brand offering some of the most exotic burgers in town. From the classic chicken burger to its vegetarian counterpart jackfruit burger, you find it all at Louis burger. And if you want to go exotic with your palate, there's Louis grand royale burger that is sure to impress your taste buds with the flavours of mushrooms, truffle and more.











3. Lucknowee:

If you are a fan of all things royal, here's Lucknowee serving you delicious Awadhi cuisine at your doorstep. From scrumptious kebabs and tikkas to spicy and flavourful biryanis and curries - the cloud kitchen serves it all. We suggest, give it a try.











4. Soba- Asian Kitchen:

Soba in Japanese stands for buckwheat noodles. But if you thought Soba- Asian Kitchen has just these buckwheat noodles in their menu, then you are absolutely mistaken. It has much more to offer. From mango sticky rice to yummy dimsums, Soba offers Asian-fusion cuisine to satiate your palate.











5. Sumac:

The ones who have a thing for Middle Eastern cuisine, Sumac is possibly the one-stop solution for you. Shawarma wraps to hummus and baba ganoush - Sumac has it all in the menu.





















