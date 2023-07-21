Not everyone can afford to have a large kitchen garden, and space is a common problem in India. But if you still wish to eat organic produce from your own garden, there are many herbs you can easily grow in your kitchen. No, you don't need a garden; small containers will do the job just fine. Growing herbs at home in containers can be an incredibly rewarding experience, both for your gardening journey and your kitchen's culinary delights. These little green wonders not only add a burst of flavour to your dishes but also bring a touch of nature indoors. If you've been thinking about starting your herb container garden, you're in for a treat. Not only are most herbs easy to grow, but they also thrive in containers, making them suitable for gardeners of all levels.

Which Herbs Are Best In Pots?

There are plenty of herbs that you can easily grow in pots in your kitchen or container. Here, we have listed some of the most commonly used herbs in Indian kitchens - the ones you would want handy all the time.

Also Read: 5 Herbs That Are Also Natural Anti-Depressants

Photo Credit: iStock

Here are 5 common herbs you can grow in containers:

1. Mint:

A fantastic all-rounder, mint is a must-have in any herb garden. Its uses range from soothing tea to refreshing mojitos and delightful mint and coriander chutney. Mint thrives in India's warm and sunny climate but can also tolerate partially shaded areas that receive minimal sunlight. However, it does require regular feeding and watering to flourish. Plant each mint in a five-litre pot, and with proper care, it will reward you with abundant leaves year after year.

2. Coriander:

Coriander is a staple in Indian cuisine, and its distinct flavour enhances curries, chutneys, and many other dishes. The trick with coriander is to keep it from bolting and going to seed too quickly. Sow the seeds in late summer or early monsoon, and you'll have a bountiful harvest in the cooler months. Coriander prefers a shady spot, and by regularly cutting the leaves, you can extend its growth.

3. Basil:

Basil thrives in warmth and sunlight, making it ideal for sunny spots. Water it in the morning, as it dislikes going to bed with wet roots.

4. Oregano:

A favourite in Italian and Mediterranean cuisines, oregano can thrive in kitchen containers too. It prefers a sunny spot and well-draining soil. Oregano's robust flavour is perfect for pasta sauces, pizza toppings, and marinades.

5. Curry Leaves:

A quintessential ingredient in South Indian cuisine, curry leaves impart a distinct and aromatic flavour to many dishes. These leaves love the warm and humid climate of India, and they thrive in well-drained soil. Plant them in a spacious container, as they can grow into small trees over time.

Also Read: 5 Kitchen Spices That Help Induce Good Night Sleep - Expert Shares Herbal Tea Recipe

How To Keep Potted Herbs Healthy - Tips To Remember:

Group herbs with similar water needs together and choose pot sizes that accommodate the herb's growth. A five-litre pot generally works well for most herbs, but larger ones may be necessary for certain varieties.

When picking your herbs during the growing season, avoid snipping stems from the base of the plant, as this can lead to tall, lanky growth. Instead, opt for the tips of each stem, about an inch or two above a pair of leaves. By doing so, you encourage the growth of two new shoots on each stem.

Don't forget to feed your container herbs with natural fertilizers like liquid seaweed or worm tea while they grow. These are packed with trace elements and minerals that promote healthy growth.

By growing your herbs in containers, you'll have the joy of nurturing these delightful plants while reaping the rewards of fresh, aromatic flavours in your kitchen.