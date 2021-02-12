Twitter User Suggests 'Herb' Cookbook For Singles, And Everyone Loves The Idea

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: February 12, 2021 15:05 IST
Cooking is an art which takes time to master. Beginner cooks slowly learn what goes into the making of the perfect dish. Right from the preparation to the plating, each stage of the process requires steadiness and patience. It is important to refer to the recipe while cooking in order to ensure ideal results every time. There are a number of ways to find recipes, whether searching for them online or referring to cookbooks. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform to make a useful suggestion for a prospective cookbook. The wonderful idea was a hit with Tweeple. Take a look at his proposal here:
Proposal: a cookbook called HERBS FOR SINGLE PEOPLE. Recipes that uses the whole bunch of herbs in one go (or divided into two meals) because what is this nonsense of buying a whole bunch just to use 2 springs in a recipe.
— Karon Liu (@karonliu) February 9, 2021
Twitter user @karonliu shared the proposal for a cookbook which could feature on the topic of how to use herbs for single people. He suggested that the cookbook could contain, "Recipes that uses the whole bunch of herbs in one go (or divided into two meals)." This was an idea that came to him after he realised he would have to purchase a whole bunch just to use a few sprigs for garnish. The remainder bunch would then go bad and have to be thrown. His idea was to create even more recipes with the herbs so that they could be optimally utilised. He also suggested the creation of a store which would sell fresh herbs by the sprig.
The tweet went viral garnering over 2.4k likes and counting. Hundreds of users commented and shared their own struggle with using leftover herbs. Several users also shared their own inputs about how they would recycle the remaining herbs, such as by making piquant dips or herbal butter with them.
Take a look at some reactions:
Good idea. Plan B, meanwhile: dry the herbs that you don't immediately use. Just hang them in a dark place for a few days.
— Alex Heard (@alexheard) February 9, 2021
More cookbooks for single people, please!!
— (((Heidi Reinberg))) (@HeidiReinberg) February 9, 2021
I like it but have you considered a more evocative title, like “Sage for the Lonely” or “Seasoned and Single”?
— Anthony Collins (@comma_chameleon) February 9, 2021
case in point: why the food subscription boxes figured out the magic sauce: only give them as much herbs as they need. Couldn't agree more. MAKE THIS BOOK!
— Mimi Roy (@therealmimiroy) February 9, 2021
I often find myself planning four days of meals around the giant bunch of cilantro/basil/mint I needed for one thing ????
— The Yum Yum Factor (@SMmamashack) February 9, 2021
It could include cocktails too!
— Kaleigh Rogers (@KaleighRogers) February 9, 2021
I cook for a family of three and herbs are still a problem. There needs to be an herb co-op. Pay a yearly fee, go to the location and just take the six sprigs of thyme you need.
— Jan Warren (@leviwolinsky) February 10, 2021
Dry them. Bunch them by the stems, hang them upside down until they dry. Put them in a labeled jar. Enjoy!
Some leaves can be put in ice cube trays with water. Freeze. Put in zip-lock baggies. Enjoy!
— Leena St. Michael, Happy Activist, Yoga Tchr, ALSP (@HappyActivist_1) February 9, 2021
Even those of us with families sometimes have leftover herbs. I throw them all together in the food processor with a softened stick of butter, salt, 2 cloves garlic. Herb butter. Roll into log, freeze, slice off as necessary.
— Erika Kerekes (@notketchup) February 10, 2021
I usually plan out my meals for the week based on what herbs I have 😂 Also a little thing I do, is I freeze in ice cube trays to make beautiful cocktails. 🍹This one is mint and edible flowers 🌸 pic.twitter.com/dpbPoPtZqe
— From.Rasha.With.Love (@rasha_with) February 10, 2021
Sometimes I split my herbs/celery/bags of onions with my single friends in my condo tower. Have even split a bag of flour with someone! I find the mom and pop Chinese vegetable markets bundle in smaller portions and charge less?— Karen Quong (@karen_quong) February 9, 2021
Some also suggested growing some herbs in a kitchen garden or a small kitchenette. If you want to grow your own herbs, here's a foolproof guide that may come in handy. There are also a number of storage hacks and techniques to retain the herbs' freshness and maintain longevity. Click here for some expert tips to store fresh and herbs.
