We boil milk almost every day and are left with malai every day. Malai - the glorious creamy layer that forms over our milk is often skimmed off to nothingness. But this seemingly insignificant thing can significantly improve our meals. Only a few ingredients hold the power to transform dishes into creamy, dreamy delights, quite like malai. Its rich, velvety texture and versatile nature can elevate a wide range of dishes to new heights. Stepping into the wonderful world of malai, let's discover some delectable ways to use malai in your kitchen.

Here Are 5 Best Ways To Use Malai (Milk Cream) In Your Kitchen

1. Making Homemade Ghee

Ghee adds a depth of flavour to dishes and also lends itself as a rich base for cooking. Homemade ghee is a far better option than store-bought ones. Making ghee from malai at home is a simple process. The fragrant, golden clarified butter is perfect for sauteing, frying, and even pouring over warm khichdi or dal. Click here to see how to make homemade ghee from malai.

2. Churning Creamy White Butter

Ah, makhan. The white butter is a nostalgic treat that takes us back to the days of grandma's kitchen. Spreading big blobs of makhan onto parathas and relishing a hearty breakfast is one of our best childhood memories. Relive those days with homemade white butter made from malai. For the recipe, click here.

3. Turning Mornings Delightful With Malai Toast

Toasted bread gets a new lease of life with a generous spread of malai. This creamy and sweet dish is another classic that we have grown up eating. Plus, it is a breeze to make. Click here to see the easy recipe for malai toast.

4. Adding Malai Magic To Creamy Curries

When it comes to Indian curries, malai is the secret ingredient that imparts richness and depth to the dish. Malai works wonders in dishes like chicken malai makhani, methi malai matar, and malai paneer. The next time you're making a creamy curry, don't forget to add the magic of malai with these recipes.

5. Malai Desserts = Sweet Sensation

Malai shines in the dessert spread, bringing its rich, creamy goodness to sweet creations. For a quick malai-based dessert, make a bread malai roll. If the heat is getting to you, try chilled matka malai kulfi or malai almond kulfi. Here are 5 desi sweet treats you can make with malai.





The next time you see that irresistible layer of cream topping the boiled milk, remember these fantastic ways you can use it to create wonderful food moments on your plate.