Peanut butter is a popular spread made from ground, dry-roasted peanuts. You can conveniently buy it from any grocery store or also make it at home. The texture of peanut butter is thick, creamy and also a little crunchy if you have small bits of peanuts in your spread. You can put it in your overnight oats, use it while baking desserts, or spread it on toast and enjoy. Now, even though just putting peanut butter on a slice of toasted bread tastes delicious, there are also several other delicious ways to make a tasty peanut butter sandwich using a combination of other ingredients.

Here Are 5 Different Styles Of Making A Peanut Butter Sandwich:

1. Classic Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

Nothing beats the classic PB&J sandwich. The sweet and silky jelly goes well with the nutty and creamy texture of the peanut butter. You can also toast the bread or eat it directly based on your personal preference. Pair it with a cup of tea or an iced latte and enjoy!

2. Peanut Butter And Banana Sandwich

A great way to get more bananas in your diet is to put them in your favourite sandwich. Toast a bread, spread a generous amount of peanut butter and top it with slices of banana. This open toast recipe is a hit among people of all ages.

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Peanut Butter And Chocolate Sandwich

A match made in heaven is the peanut butter and chocolate combo. Spread peanut butter on one slice of bread and chocolate or hazelnut spread on the other. Sandwich them together, cut it into two and enjoy.

4. Peanut Butter And Apple Sandwich

Another fruit that works great with peanut butter is apples. Cut an apple into thin slices and put them over a slice of bread with peanut butter slathered on it. Sprinkle some cinnamon powder on top and you can also add a little honey for sweetness.

5. Peanut Butter, Cheese And Bacon Sandwich

A savoury combo for all cheese and meat lovers is this peanut butter sandwich recipe. Take two slices of bread and spread peanut butter on both. Now, top one with cooked bacon strips and a slice of cheese. Cover with the second slice of bread and toast it in a pan using some butter. Toast well from both sides until golden brown. Cut it into two and you will see the molten cheese coming out. Enjoy!

Which of these is your favourite way to enjoy a peanut butter sandwich? Share your pick in the comments section.