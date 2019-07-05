Bored Of Eating Peanut Butter On Bread? Here Are Some Other Great Ways Of Including This Healthy Spread In Your Diet

Instant Recipe: Kalakand Barfi

It can be difficult to deal with those desperate times when hunger strikes in from nowhere. We just end up gobbling anything we can lay our hands on – healthy or unhealthy. Thankfully, there are some healthy ready-to-eat foods that can make our job easy; peanut butter is one of them. Just spoon out some peanut butter, spread it on a bread slice and eat it. Many people keep a jar of peanut butter handy in their kitchen. It is relatively healthier than other sandwich spreads like jam, ketchup or mayonnaise. While some people just love the nutty flavour of peanut butter, there are some who just can't stand it. Contrary to what its name suggests, peanut butter is quite a healthy food and may also aid weight loss.





Peanut butter is rich in fibres, carbohydrates and proteins, which promote a feeling of satiety and prevent binge eating. It comes packed with vitamins like Vitamin E, Vitamin B3 and Vitamin B6. Peanut butter also contains fats, but only good fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. According to nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat, “Peanut butter contains an antioxidant called resveratrol that prevents heart diseases and cancer by fighting free radicals.”





So, if you don't really relish the distinct taste of peanut butter or are bored of eating it with bread, here are some excellent ways you can utilise that jar of peanut butter sitting idle in your refrigerator.

Peanut Butter Recipes -

Peanut Butter Biscuit

This unique, crunchy biscuit will bring in a welcome change from the usual biscuits and cookies you've been having all your life. Added goodness of peanut butter will make this biscuit the perfect accompaniment to your morning or evening cup of tea.





Peanut butter biscuit





Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Two inviting flavours of chocolate and peanut butter join in to make this drool-worthy cupcake. These health-infused treats are perfect to be served at special occasions like birthday parties.





Peanut butter cupcake





Peanut Butter Smoothie

The creamy peanut butter mixed with soft bananas and milk goes on to make a luscious smoothie. The contrasting nutty flavour of peanut butter and sweetness of bananas sit pretty well with each other in this concoction.





Peanut butter smoothie





Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter Ganache

Serve this unique dessert at your party and impress your guests with the complexity of the dish. Of course, they would never know how easy it was to actually make it. Milk chocolate and peanut butter ganache along with chocolate crumble and some meringue and black currant sorbet on the side –this delight is sure to tantalise your taste buds.





Milk chocolate and peanut butter ganache











The smooth and sticky peanut butter can add a distinct texture and taste to any meal. Try the above-listed recipes with peanut butter and treat your palate with something new.







