A quintessential finger food, tea sandwiches are easy to make, tasty, and graceful. According to legends, the idea of tea sandwiches came up in 1840 by the seventh Duchess of Bedford, Anna Maria Stanhope, who invented these bite-sized delights to accompany her afternoon tea. These bite-sized sandwiches are full of flavours and make for an elegant snack for luncheons and parties. What's more, these sandwiches are liked by kids and adults alike and make for an excellent tiffin box recipe. If you are also one of those people who love tea sandwiches or are looking for ways to perfect them, then fret not. We have compiled a list of 5 tips for making perfect tea sandwiches at home.





Choose the right bread for your tea sandwiches to make it tastier.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Tips For Making Perfect Tea Sandwiches:

1. Bread Makes The Base

The foundation of any great tea sandwich lies in its base - the bread. While making tea sandwiches, look for options other than white bread. While white bread's mild taste makes it an amazing vehicle to pair with sandwich ingredients, having bread that complements the flavours of the filling can be a welcome change. Opt for a soft, thinly sliced loaf of multigrain, rye bread, brown bread, etc. Using these breads instead of the regular white one will truly make the flavours of your sandwich shine.

2. Butter It Up

The classic spread, don't be afraid to use a generous amount of butter in your sandwiches. Butter repels water and prevents your sandwiches from turning soggy. Moreover, butter holds the ingredients of your sandwich together while enhancing its taste. Explore different options of butter, from herbed cream cheese to unsalted, to add depth and complexity to your sandwich. Make sure to evenly distribute the butter on your bread!

3. Finger-Friendly Fillings

While making tea sandwiches, choose fillings that are both delicious and, most importantly, in bite-sized portions. Some of the classic options include cucumbers with butter, cheese and chutney, egg salad, chicken salad, etc. Make sure not to overfill your tea sandwiches and make them tower-sized. Remember, keep the sandwich fillings as thick as the slice of your bread.

Don't overfill your tea sandwich to prevent it from turning soggy.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cut The Edges

As nutritious as they are compared to the soft part, the crust of any tea sandwich is nothing but a mood destroyer. After layering your tea sandwiches, make sure to make a clean, even cut for ease of eating and visual presentation. Use a sharp knife and create uniform triangles or squares. If you want them in different, fun shapes, use a cookie cutter to shape them. Just make sure this trick does not disturb the fillings of your tea sandwich.

5. Serve Immediately

One of the common problems with tea sandwiches is they turn soggy. The ingredients of the tea sandwich can lose moisture and become dry if stored in the refrigerator for too long. While we know you would like to serve the sandwiches as fresh as possible, in an ideal world, that kind of time management doesn't work. Instead, what you can really do is wrap your tea sandwich in a paper towel before storing it in a container. This trick could prevent your sandwiches from turning soggy. Similarly, if you are carrying your tea sandwiches while travelling, wrap them in aluminium foil or plastic wrap to maintain their freshness.





