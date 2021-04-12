Salads are loved in equal measure by foodies and health enthusiasts. The delicious crunch of vegetables combined with juicy fruits and a tangy salad dressing makes for a wonderful meal by itself. From a Caesar salad to a Waldorf one, there are so many salad recipes out there, which are making it to the forefront - thanks to the renewed focus on health and well-being. However, one salad recipe shared by a popular food channel has left netizens bewildered. Rather than using pasta or bread, the salad featured popcorn as the main ingredient. Take a look at the viral video of the popcorn salad:

Shared on Twitter by Cody Tapp, the video has received over 1.7 million views since the time it was shared. In the one-minute-35-second clip, we can see the show host tossing freshly made popcorn in a bowl of salad dressing. The ingredients of the salad dressing include mayonnaise, sour cream, cider vinegar, sugar and Dijon mustard. Apart from this, the salad also contains fresh peas, carrots and shallots. She then plates the dish and sprinkled some watercress and celery leaves on top. "This is the kind of salad I can eat," she remarks in the video.

The weird popcorn salad did not go down well with Twitter users, who were left wondering why the dish was created in the first place. "This is criminal," remarked several users while others questioned why a perfectly good bowl of popcorn was wasted in this manner. "The pandemic got to her," wrote one user about the popcorn salad recipe.

Take a look at the best reactions:

This is not the only weird food recipe or combination to have gone viral in the recent past. We recently saw a strange 'Honeycomb Pasta' dish, and even grape pizza going viral on Twitter. What did you think of these bizarre dishes? Tell us if you'd try them in the comments below.