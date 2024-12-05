Let's just agree – we all have that moment in the kitchen where we are grabbing for a food container only to find stubborn stains, lingering smells or a greasy residue looking right at us. From turmeric-stained bottoms to lids that smell like last week's curry, these food containers are the backbone of a smooth working kitchen. But before you toss them away into a dustbin, we are here to help them look (and smell!) as good as new. How? With your everyday kitchen ingredients! How? Let's find out!





Baking soda can keep stubborn stains away.

Photo: iStock



Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Keep Your Food Storage Containers Fresh

1. Use Baking Soda For Stubborn Stains

No one likes to see yellow or red stains taking over their containers, especially after meals like curry or pasta. This is where baking soda can prove to be useful. This natural cleaning agent works wonders on tough stains without even damaging the plastic. Just mix warm water with two tablespoons of baking soda, let it soak for an hour or overnight, and then scrub gently. It is also great for deodorising, so your food containers will look as good as new!

2. Use White Vinegar For Bad Odour

Yes, baking soda can remove odour but not as good as white vinegar. If your containers still smell like garlic or onion from weeks ago, white vinegar can save your day (and mood!). Just mix equal parts of warm water and white vinegar in the container, let it sit for 30 minutes and rinse. The acidity in vinegar breaks down grease and neutralises odours. Add a pinch of salt for an extra cleaning boost. Wash thoroughly, and you'll have an odour-free container in no time.

3. Use Natural Sunlight For Yellow Stains

Are the yellow curry stains refusing to be removed? Sometimes, nature can be the best remedy. Place your clean, wet containers under direct sunlight for a few hours. The UV rays will naturally bleach away the yellow colour and also fade stubborn stains. Plus, sunlight also helps sanitise and remove any lingering smells. This is an eco-friendly hack that requires zero effort and works like a charm.

Photo: Pexels

4. Use Lemon Juice For Funky Smells

Is your container smelling like a mix of all strong smells? Then use lemon juice for that! Just rub a slice of lemon on the stained or smelly areas. You can also pour lemon juice inside and let it sit for 20 minutes. The natural acids in lemons work to break down tough stains and neutralise odours. When you rinse them out, you're left with fresh, citrus-scented containers that are practically brand new.

5. Use Rice For Hard-To-Reach Dirt

Containers with narrow corners can be tricky to clean. They could hold up grime and grease, making them hard to clean. This is where rice can become useful. Add a tablespoon of uncooked rice, a few drops of dish soap, and warm water to the container. Seal the lid and shake it like there's no tomorrow. The rice will scrub the hard-to-reach areas without scratching the plastic. Give it a good rinse and your container will be sparkling clean again.





