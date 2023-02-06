Rice or chawal is one of the most ubiquitous and popular food grains of the country. Whether you consume it with dal, or make some wonderful kheer out of it, or simply have it in the form of one-pot dishes like biryani or khichdi - there is no escaping the gamut of dishes made with rice in Indian cuisine. A common question that home chefs and beginner cooks often ask is how to keep rice grains separate and prevent them from sticking to each other. There are certain tips and tricks that can be used to ensure that the rice you cook is fluffy, light, airy and simply delicious. These easy techniques will make rice taste so delicious, you wouldn't even need an accompaniment with it.

Here Are 6 Easy Ways To Keep Rice Grains Separate And Prevent Them From Sticking:

1. Rinse It Properly

The importance of rinsing rice properly cannot be stated enough. The idea is to let go of all the excess starch during the preparation stage itself. Add water to the rice in a bowl, stir it gently with your hands and drain the water. Repeat this process at least two times or until the water starts to run clean.

2. Soak Before You Cook

Soaking rice is another essential step that we often miss. Amidst our busy schedules, we often skip the soaking process, especially for rice. But this is what makes rice super fluffed up, keeps the grains separate and tastes delicious every single time! Ensure that the rice is soaked for at least 30 minutes.

(Also Read: South Indian Curd Rice Gets A Makeover With This Unique Recipe)

These methods will ensure that rice grains stay long, fluffy and separated. Photo: iStock

3. Correct Water: Rice Ratio

We all have a thumb rule to measure the proportion of rice to water. Whether it is using your index finger or any other indicator that you may use, it is important to get the water-to-rice ratio correct to make the best quality steamed rice. Ideally, chefs and expert cooks recommend a 2:1 ratio- that is, two cups of water for every cup of rice.

4. Don't Stir Too Much

Once the rice is put to boil, a common mistake that people may make is to stir the grains too often. This releases more and more starch from the long-grain rice and makes them stick together. So, always make sure to stir as little as possible and only if required. This will keep your rice grains long, fluffy and separated.





(Also Read: Give Rice A Healthy Twist With These 5 Nutritious Recipes)

Let the rice come to a boil and refrain from stirring it often. Photo: iStock

5. Cook With a Lid

Not many people are aware that for cooking rice, the option of cooking with the lid on is ideal. This is because it seals the steam inside and ensures that every grain is properly cooked and separated. The water is retained inside the vessel rather than just evaporating into thin air.

6. Allow It To Rest

Now that the rice is boiled and properly cooked, always allow it a couple of minutes to rest. This will give it a good finish and allow it to absorb the steam properly so that it stays separate without sticking. Serve the long-grain, fluffy and beautiful steamed rice with your curry of choice!





So, next time you are trying to cook rice, make sure to keep these tips handy and ensure excellent results every single time.