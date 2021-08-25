Has it ever happened to you that your grandmother has stopped you from eating certain foods together? Or has your mother ever scolded you for having a certain combination of food? There is a reason behind it and it is called the food combining principle. The first time this principle appeared in history was in the Ayurvedic medicine of ancient India. Now, you must be wondering what exactly do we mean by food combing? Food combing is the idea that certain foods pair well together and while others don't. While the core concept sounds simple, the theory it is based on is quite logical.





Also Read: Expert Talk: Foods To Avoid And Other Dietary Practices For Good Oral Health

Here are 5 Food Combination You Should Avoid:

Honey and ghee can be bad for health.

Honey And Ghee

Honey heats the body and ghee cools the body down. According to Ayurveda, consuming an equal amount of ghee and honey can cause an imbalance in the body. However, if a certain proportion of the two are consumed where ghee is more than honey, then it doesn't cause an imbalance in the body.

Alcohol And Dessert

Combining alcohol with sugar can have dangerous results. Alcohol can cause blood sugar to rise. Once the body starts processing alcohol, the blood sugar can drops drastically, causing fatigue, dizziness and many other low blood sugar symptoms.

Orange is a citrus fruit.

Cereal And Orange Juice

Starchy foods like cereal should not be combined with citrus of any kind. A study conducted by the East China University of Science and Technology, Shanghai shows that citrus inhibits the digestion of starch in the body.





Milk And Bananas

Ayurveda suggests not mix milk and banana. The combination of these two are heavy and therefore they take time to digest. You can have banana milkshakes but add a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg, this will ease the digestion.

Don't combine protein with protein.

Protein And Protein

Chicken omelettes are just delicious to eat. However, too much protein can be difficult to digest as proteins need to be broken down to amino acids first and then be further broken down. Nutritionists and dieticians, in general, don't recommend protein on protein combinations because it is easier to digest one protein food at a time.





Also Read: 10 Foods You Should Strictly Avoid During Pregnancy





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









