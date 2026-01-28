Magnesium is an essential mineral that supports muscle function, nerve health and energy production. Yet many people unknowingly fall short of their recommended intake. Almonds are often seen as a reliable source of this mineral, but they are not the richest option available. In fact, a person would need to eat a large quantity of almonds daily to reach meaningful magnesium levels, which is not always practical. Research also shows that a varied diet improves the absorption of minerals, especially when it includes seeds, greens, legumes and whole grains. Nutritionist Rupali Datta often explains that no single food can meet your nutrient needs on its own. If you wish to naturally boost your magnesium levels, here are several foods that contain significantly more magnesium than almonds.





How Much Magnesium Do We Need Daily?

According to Harvard Health, most adults need 310 to 420 mg of magnesium per day, depending on age and gender. Women generally require around 310-320 mg, while men need about 400-420 mg daily. These values are supported by widely accepted nutritional guidelines and are essential for maintaining healthy muscle function, steady energy levels and proper nerve activity.

How Much Magnesium Do Almonds Provide?

A 28-gram serving of almonds, which is roughly a small handful, provides about 76-80 mg of magnesium, according to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). This amount covers around 18 to 20 percent of the daily recommended intake for most adults.

How To Know If You Have A Magnesium Deficiency?

Low magnesium levels can cause symptoms such as muscle cramps, fatigue, poor sleep, headaches, irritability and low appetite. Some people may also experience numbness, tingling or irregular heartbeat in more severe cases.

Foods That Offer Higher Magnesium Than Almonds

Below are the top five magnesium-rich foods that offer more magnesium than almonds, either per gram or in realistic serving sizes people consume more commonly, according to the USDA.

1. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are one of the best plant-based sources of magnesium, easily surpassing the amount found in almonds. A small serving can contribute a large portion of your daily requirement thanks to its 168 mg magnesium content, which is more than double what almonds provide. They also offer healthy fats and antioxidants that support heart and metabolic health.

2. Spinach (Cooked)

Cooked spinach contains significantly more magnesium than almonds and is packed with iron, calcium and vitamins. Heating spinach reduces its volume, allowing a higher concentration of nutrients in a single serving. One cooked cup provides around 157 mg of magnesium, making it a far richer source than almonds in a typical portion. Rupali Datta often recommends leafy greens like spinach to support daily mineral balance.

3. Black Beans

Black beans offer more magnesium per realistic serving than almonds, with a cooked cup containing about 120 mg of magnesium, compared to the 76-80 mg found in a small handful of almonds. They also provide essential fibre and plant protein, helping stabilise energy levels and keeping you full for longer. Regularly including beans in your meals is one of the easiest ways to increase your magnesium intake.

4. Dark Chocolate (70-85% Cocoa)

High quality dark chocolate, especially varieties with over 70 percent cocoa, is surprisingly rich in magnesium. While a strict 28 gram comparison places it slightly below almonds, people typically consume more of it in a single portion, allowing it to contribute more total magnesium in a realistic serving. It also delivers beneficial flavanols that support heart health.





5. Oats

Oats are a whole grain packed with magnesium, fibre and slow released carbohydrates. A cooked cup offers 57-60 mg of magnesium, and since oats are normally eaten in larger volumes than almonds, they contribute more magnesium across a typical meal. Starting your morning with a bowl of oats helps you reach a significant portion of your daily magnesium requirement.





Including these magnesium rich foods in your everyday meals ensures better nutrition, improved energy and a more balanced diet overall.