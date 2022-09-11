Who doesn't love thicker, fuller, and healthy hair? But getting that dream mane requires effort and time. While you think investing in good quality hair products will solve all your hair issues, then it's time to switch up your hair care regime a little bit. Nutrition plays the most important role when it comes to our hair's health. The superfoods with their superpower internally help the hair to grow strong and thick and prevent hair fall. A nutritious rich diet is far more effective to get you that healthy hair than only topical application of certain products. Our hair needs fatty acids, vitamin C, zinc, iron, and other multivitamins that help prevent hair fall and lets you achieve thick and strong hair.

Here're 5 foods to prevent hair fall and help with growth and thickness

1. Spinach

This leafy green vegetable is excellent for hair growth. Loaded with vitamin C and A, iron, and folate, consuming spinach regularly can do wonders for your hair. Spinach being an iron-enriched food is extremely beneficial to promoting hair growth as one of the essential ingredients for hair growth is iron. Also, a low amount of iron can lead to hair fall, so make sure to include spinach in your diet to prevent hair fall.

2. Eggs

Our hair requires protein to grow healthy and thick and eggs are the best sources to get protein from. Eggs contain two of the most important components for hair growth protein and biotin which are needed to prevent hair loss. Since our hair is made of a protein called keratin, it is extremely important to have protein-enriched food. Apart from that eggs also contain zinc and selenium which are great for your hair.

Eggs are a natural source of biotin

3. Berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C which strengthen the hair follicles and help the hair roots to be stronger. Consume any type of berries in your daily diet to see a huge difference in your hair's health. Also, vitamin C is a great source of collagen that your hair needs to boost hair growth. The antioxidants present in berries also help in preventing hair breakage.

4. Almonds

Almonds contain omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, Vitamin E, B1 and B6, and selenium which are excellent nutrients for hair growth. All these components are essential to promote hair growth. Almonds nourish the hair from its roots and aid in making your hair shinier and stronger. Besides, almonds act like a protective barrier for the hair, as they protect the hair from environmental damage thus allowing the hair to grow healthy. Almonds are also rich in magnesium which is a powerful ingredient for hair thickness.

5. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are loaded with the goodness of protein, copper, and phosphorus which are leading agents for thick hair. Chia seeds provide the hair with keratin that aids in promoting strong and thick hair. Also, the copper present in chia seeds helps with hair breakage and enhances hair growth. It proctors the scalp from any infection and keeps the scalp in good health.





So, it's time to stop worrying about hair fall and witness the beauty of your own hair. Include these superfoods in your diet to see their magic.





About the author: Ms. Arthi Raguram is skin & hair care expert, and the founder of Deyga Organics.











Disclaimer:





The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.