7 Amazing Hair Growth Foods You Should Be Eating Daily

Each hair strand is made up of cells that contain the Keratin protein
Long, strong and shiny hair is almost everyone’s dream yet not everyone is able to fulfill it. Of course, it’s important to keep your scalp healthy, but it’s also critical to pay attention to your diet. You can have dry, frizzy, smooth or silky hair - all these are signs of your inside health. Each strand is made up of cells that contain a tough protein called keratin and they need to be constantly nourished with minerals and vitamins to make your hair long and strong. So, what is the best food for hair that will help it to grow faster?
We’ve put together a list of the best foods for your hair. Eat your way to fuller, stronger hair:
1. Eggs Provide Protein
You hair is made up of protein, therefore it is important to ensure that you have enough protein in your diet. Protein is the building block of hair and eggs are one of the richest natural sources of protein.
2. Spinach and Other Dark Leafy Greens Provide Iron
Iron is an essential mineral that your hair cells require. In fact, a deficiency of iron in the body may cause hair loss. When your body is running low on iron, oxygen and nutrients are not getting transported to the hair roots and follicles adequately which can inhibit growth and make your strands weak.
Your body requires Vitamin C for iron absorption therefore; you need to add citrus fruits to your diet. Nutritionists recommend that one lime per day is enough to get your daily dose of Vitamin C. Just make yourself a chilled glass of nimbu paani (with honey or a healthy alternative to refined sugar) and you’re sorted. You could also opt for oranges. Vitamin C is also required for the production of collagen that make capillaries that connect to the hair shafts strong thus, ensuring regular supply of nutrients and quick hair growth.
Omega-3 fatty acids nourish the hair and support thickening. Since your body cannot produce these healthy fats, you need to derive them from your diet. Almonds and walnuts are really high in Omega-3 fatty acids. Similarly, flaxseeds can serve as mid-meal healthy snack while also supplying the essential fats to your hair.
Whole grains are rich in biotin along with iron, zinc and B vitamins. Biotin is required for cell proliferation and plays an important part in producing amino acids (protein) which are required for your hair to grow.
6. Carrots are Rich in Vitamin A
Drink carrot juice every day for quick hair growth. The hair contains the fastest growing tissues in the body and vitamin A is required for the growth of every cell. It also helps the scalp in producing the natural sebum oil which keeps it and the roots healthy to boost hair growth.
Vitamin E improves the blood circulation and helps the follicles work more efficiently to promote hair growth. It also maintains the oil and PH levels balance which if exceeds can clog the hair follicles and stop hair growth. Avocado is great source of Vitamin E and it is also rich in the heart healthy monounsaturated fats. You can add it to your breakfast sald or blend it into a green smoothie.