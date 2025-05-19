First impressions matter, and your first date is no exception. From what to wear to where to meet, every detail counts. But have you considered the impact of food on your date? The truth is, certain dishes can make or break the mood. When it comes to a first date, it's best to stick to easy-to-eat, mildly flavoured and uncomplicated food. After all, you don't want to be in a situation where you're constantly sipping water to ease the spice or struggling to get hold of that noodle on your fork. Have you been in such a situation? If so, you'll know the embarrassment that comes right after. So, if you wish to make a lasting impression, be sure to avoid these foods on your first date. Check them out below!

Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid Ordering On A First Date:

1. Anything Too Spicy

As a rule of thumb, avoid ordering anything from the menu that's too spicy. Whether it's something desi like a kebab or perhaps Western chicken wings, all of these are a big no-no on your first date. Stick to food items that are mildly flavoured, as they will save you from feeling thirsty all the time. You should also avoid meats that come with bones included.





Photo Credit: iStock

2. Spaghetti/Noodles

There's no doubt that spaghetti and noodles taste delicious, but they may not be the best pick for your first date meal. Both of these are slightly tricky to eat as you need to get hold of them with your fork. Sometimes, it may be a struggle to do so and you may feel frustrated. So, it's best to avoid ordering them to save yourself from embarrassment.

3. Burger

Another food item that's not a great pick for your first date is a burger. Like spaghetti and noodles, eating a burger can be slightly messy. You may struggle to take a bite or when you do, the fillings may fall out. Before you realise it, your mouth may be covered with mayo or ketchup. Instead, you can opt for mini sliders that are easier to eat.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Foods With Garlic

If you're someone who loves garlic, you need to practice self-control. We know it can be tempting to dig into a cheesy garlic bread or a garlic-infused snack, but don't forget that garlic has a strong odour. While speaking, it may make your date uncomfortable and, honestly, a little put off. If you happen to have garlic by mistake, make sure to rinse your mouth thoroughly right after.

5. Leafy Greens

You must be thinking, what's wrong with ordering leafy greens? Aren't they supposed to be a healthy option compared to burgers and noodles? Sure, they are healthy, but leafy greens can easily get stuck in your teeth. If you feel like having something healthy, opt for a green smoothie or juice instead. These will still make you feel light without the worry of greens sticking to your teeth.





Photo Credit: iStock

So, the next time you plan to go on a first date, do keep these pointers in mind!