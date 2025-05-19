We can all agree that mangoes are the highlight of the summer season. Loved for their sweet and juicy flavour, they can be incorporated into a wide variety of foods. Among the many options, a mango pudding is a beloved favourite option for many. Smooth, rich and creamy - just a bite of this dessert instantly makes you feel refreshed on a sunny day. While mango pudding tastes good on its own, imagine if you could make it even more delicious and healthier? Introducing: Mango Gond Katira Pudding - a guilt-free treat you'll want to make on repeat this summer. The recipe for this refreshing pudding was shared by the Instagram page @thespicystory.

What Is Gond Katira?

Gond katira is an edible gum used as a thickening agent in several dishes. It has small crystals that fluff up when soaked in water, resulting in an almost jelly-like material. Gond katira is completely translucent and has large crystals. It is known for its cooling properties and is popularly consumed during summer months.

What Makes Mango Gond Katira Pudding A Must-Try?

Mango gond katira pudding is easy to make and offers a delicious way to enjoy the fruit. The combination of mango with gond katira works like magic, making it a truly unique dessert. Whether for breakfast or a sweet treat after lunch, you can enjoy this pudding at any time of the day.

Is Mango Gond Katira Pudding Healthy?

Both mango and gond katira offer numerous benefits, making this pudding super healthy! Mango is rich in vitamins A and C, potassium, folate and fibre. Gond katira, on the other hand, is high in calcium, magnesium and antioxidants. The pudding also contains yoghurt, which is a good source of probiotics. Other ingredients like chia seeds, honey and pistachios further enhance its nutritional value.

How To Make Mango Gond Katira Pudding | Gond Katira Pudding Recipe

To make mango gond katira pudding, follow these steps:

Start by soaking gond katira in water for about 5-6 hours or until it swells up and absorbs all the water.

Add mango, yoghurt and cardamom (elaichi) powder to a mixer grinder and grind to form a smooth puree.

Transfer the puree to a large bowl and mix it with pistachios, chia seeds and honey.

Top the puree with the gond katira mixture, mango cubes, crushed pistachio and almond flakes.

Chill for about 3-4 hours, then dig in and enjoy!

Looks tempting, doesn't it? Try making this delicious mango gond katira pudding at home and watch it become a family favourite during summer.