Have you ever entered your kitchen with a bag full of groceries and thought, “Maybe these veggies and groceries should go on the countertop?” Well, hold that thought! While your kitchen countertop may seem like the perfect spot to store your kitchen items and show off their freshness, certain foods should stay away from that spot. Storing them in the wrong place can lead to spoilage, lost flavours, and worst of all – wasted money. Are you wondering which foods should stay off kitchen countertops? Then you've landed on the right page! Read on to know which common foods should be shifted to a new spot in your pantry or fridge.





Here Are 5 Foods You Should Not Store On Kitchen Countertops

1. Eggs

Yes, we've all seen eggs sitting out in grocery stores, but it's not possible (or recommended) to do the same at home. Storing eggs on the kitchen countertop is a complete no-no! Eggs can spoil quickly, especially during temperature fluctuations (which happen all year long). Bacteria love a warm environment, and you don't want to crack open a rotten egg. Plus, the kitchen countertop has all kinds of appliances, especially a gas stove, so your eggs could be in a constantly hot environment. So, keep those eggs in the fridge and save yourself from a breakfast disaster.

2. Bread

Who doesn't love soft and fluffy bread? But when you leave it on the countertop, it'll go from fresh to stale faster than you can make that tasty avocado toast. Plus, keeping bread on the kitchen countertop could also expose it to moisture, which could cause mould. The best place to store your bread is in a bread box or fridge. And if you have a little extra, freeze it for future use. Trust me, your sandwiches will thank you for keeping the bread fresher for longer!

3. Onions

Onions may look like a vegetable that should be kept in a basket on your kitchen counter, but they can sprout if left out for too long. Plus, over time, they can get all squishy (no, thanks!). The best way to store onions is in a cool, dry place like a pantry. Keep them away from potatoes, as they can make both vegetables spoil faster. And remember, keep them away from plastic bags! Let them be in fresh air for that crisp taste in your curries.

4. Tomatoes

One of the most popular debates in the culinary world is whether to store tomatoes in the fridge or on the counter. When it comes to tomatoes, the kitchen countertop is not the best choice. Leaving them out in the open speeds up their ripening process, which means they might go from plump to mushy in just a matter of days. Instead, find a shaded area in your kitchen to store them until they ripen, or keep them in the fridge to preserve their flavour and texture.

5. Potatoes

Potatoes and kitchen countertops don't go well together. Starchy potatoes are best suited for cool, dark environments – like a pantry or cabinet. On the counter, they are exposed to constant light, which causes them to sprout and develop green patches (which is not appealing at all!). To avoid sprouting, store them in a breathable bag or keep them in a shaded space. This will keep them firm and delicious for all your aloo cravings!





