Microwaves are one of the easiest and most efficient appliances to use in the kitchen. They can make your meals ready to eat in just a matter of minutes. Whether you are reheating last night's rajma or making some instant popcorn, microwaves are all about convenience. But if you are using this appliance for the first time, you would be surprised to know that using it incorrectly can affect the taste, texture and even the nutritional value of your food, let alone the microwave. This appliance may look simple but its misuse can add up your daily tasks of cleaning. So, what mistakes should you avoid while using microwaves? If you are wondering the same thing, then read on to know what you shouldn't do with this kitchen appliance.





Here Are 5 Easy Microwave Mistakes You Didn't Know You Were Making:

1. Not Covering Your Food In Haste

Microwaves are great for quick cooking, but they can leave your food looking something unexpected. If you are not covering those microwave-friendly containers properly, expect dry and sad meals. Plus, it could make your microwave interiors messy from splattering food! A microwave-safe lid or a glass plate can act as a barrier, keeping the moisture in your food intact. It also helps in even cooking, if you are using this appliance to cook meals. So, don't skip this step. Just remember to leave some space for the steam to escape!

2. Using Plastic Containers Because Who Wants A Dirty Dish?

Please remember that not all plates and bowls are microwave-friendly! If you are reaching for that takeout plastic dabba, check if it is labelled “microwave-safe.” Some plastics can melt and even release harmful chemicals when heated with food. Even metal utensils are a no-no in microwaves. It could lead to sparks and explosions. And we are pretty sure you would not want that while reheating your chai or curry. While using microwaves, make sure to use glass, ceramic or microwave-friendly utensils to avoid kitchen mishaps.

3. Microwaving Everything At Full Power

Not everything needs to be heated at full blast. One common mistake is using the default high power for everything. While it helps make your leftovers hot and moist, some foods like butter, chocolate and eggs don't need that intensity of heat. Use lower power settings for such foods or even when you are defrosting meat. The best thing about microwaves is that they cook and reheat food quickly but unevenly. So, turning down the heat intensity can make sure your food is cooked or reheated evenly.

4. Skipping The 'Stirring In Between Food' Part

If you have ever heated a plate full of food just to find half of it piping hot and the other half of it stone cold, you will understand what we mean. Microwaves heat unevenly, so need to keep stirring your food in intervals to make sure it heats evenly. Always stir soups, curries, or anything with multiple layers. If your microwave does not have a rotating plate, make sure to rotate the dish manually to avoid any cold portions.

5. Not Letting The Food Rest

The “beep-beep” might sound like the end of cooking, but your food is still in the heating process. As mentioned above, microwaves heat food unevenly so the resting time allows the heat to distribute evenly. This can help you avoid those random cold bites or extremely hot portions of food. Just let your dish rest for a couple of minutes to finish up and settle. Plus, it can help you reduce the risk of burning your tongue when you dig in.





