





Who doesn't love fruits?! The delight of biting into fresh fruit is indescribable. The sweet pulp is loaded with flavourful juices that burst in our mouth, making us smile in sweet pleasure! But fruits go beyond a tasty treat, they are loaded with health benefits that help our body externally and internally! Fruits are especially good for our skin, it is why many skincare products include various fruit extracts. If you are someone who thinks that the only way to improve your skin is by applying fruit-infused products, then you are wrong. One can also enjoy the multifaceted benefits of fruits for skin by simply eating them! Yes, it is that easy.





Also Read: Diet For Dry Skin: 15 Best Foods That Lock Moisture Naturally

Here Are 5 Fruits You Should Eat For Healthy Skin:







This red and pulpy fruit is full of Vitamin C and Vitamin A - these antioxidants help fight inflammation and acne. Tomato may also protect and repair skin, making it a good remedy for sun damage.







This citrus fruit is often present in the skincare products we use. Guess what? Eating oranges also help your skin glow. Orange is a rich source of Vitamin C, helping skin clear and repair from damage.







Avocados not only taste delicious but eating them also helps our skin! This green fruit has minerals and healthy fats, which are good for our skin. That's not all, it is a good source of Vitamin C and E, which are known to heal and protect the skin.











Watermelon is an excellent hydrating agent, 95 per cent of watermelon is just water, which helps hydrate the skin and keep it moisturised. It is also an excellent source of Vitamin C, lycopene and Vitamin A.







Pomegranates are high in antioxidants that help in fighting free radical damage to the skin. The Vitamin C in pomegranate helps in recovering dry skin and treats sun damage.











What's your go-to fruit to help heal your skin? Do tell us in the comments section below!



