It is true that food, for the most part, determines our mood. Many people struggle to maintain a healthy food regimen despite a few lifestyle changes. With a busy schedule, especially during COVID and work from home (WFH) periods, you may opt for snacks instead of a proper lunch, or worse, skip lunch altogether in favor of an early supper. You may even rely on meal delivery apps to fill your stomach. These poor choices can have a negative impact on your health in the long run. A meal is one thing where you cannot afford to scrimp. Hence, here are a few healthy as well as tasty recipes to cook while you are working from home.





5 Healthy And Tasty Recipes To Cook While You Are Working From Home:

1. Avocado Sandwich

A sandwich is an excellent choice for a quick dinner. However, it's delicious for breakfast and lunch as well. A sandwich is a great light lunch option for working people and calorie-conscious individuals. To prevent the bread from turning mushy, keep the wet components separate. You can even just broil the sandwiches with some green chutney. The Avocado Sandwich recipe is an easy one.





Recipe:

All you need are two whole-grain bread slices, half small avocado, a few drops of lemon juice, salt, pepper, and paprika as per taste, and chives. To make the same, mash the avocado with lemon juice in a bowl. Add in the chives and spices and give it a whirl until everything is well mixed. Spread on the bread and the sandwich is ready to eat.

2. Chickpea Quinoa Salad

This delicious salad can be stored in an insulated box for later consumption. Preparation and cooking time will take about 15-20 minutes. Chickpeas and quinoa are high in nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Not only is the combination healthy, but it's also delectable. This salad goes well with a variety of other foods. This one is especially suitable for health-conscious people and vegetarians.





Recipe:





Rinse quinoa in water and let it soak for about 10 to 15 minutes. Most quinoa is ready to cook, but it's better to soak them as they turn slightly bitter when eaten. So, rinse them well in a colander to remove the bitterness. Add half cup quinoa to a cooking pan with one cup of water and cook till it turns transparent. Evaporate if more water is left by cooking on a high flame. Soak chickpeas overnight and boil them till soft. Mix all the ingredients and toss. Add seasonings like salt, lemon, pepper, and veggies according to the taste. Serve Chickpea Quinoa Salad fresh.

3. Vegetable Biryani

Biriyani is a dish that everyone enjoys. Although chicken biryani has its own appeal, vegetable biriyani is ideal for vegetarians. Carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, green peas, and other veggies are all that are required as per your taste and preference. Spices, on the other hand, make all the difference. To improve the flavor, use a substantial amount of saffron along with other spices. Without a doubt, the veggie biriyani will have the same original flavor. You can mix and match the vegetables as per your preference such as broccoli, paneer, potatoes, onion, peas, carrot, and cauliflower can be used in the dish.





Recipe:





Heat a pressure cooker with one to two tablespoons of oil/ghee. Then add whole spices like bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, and star anise. When spices are cooked, add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Later, put all the veggies that you are using. Keep stirring to cook evenly. Now add salt, red chili powder, turmeric, garam masala, and curd to taste. Mix well. Then add the drained rice as well as water. Close the lid and cook on a medium-high flame for 10 minutes. Serve this with raita and green mint chutney.

4. Banana Pancakes

Breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day for getting your home office workweek off to a good start. Pancakes can, thus, become your morning go-to meal, ideal for individuals who don't want to waste time or spend too much time preparing large breakfasts. Banana pancakes are also high in protein and fiber, so they'll keep you full and content all morning.





Recipe:





You need one cup of all-purpose flour, one tablespoon white sugar, two teaspoons baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, one cup of milk, two tablespoons of vegetable oil, and two ripe mashed bananas. Combine the flour, white sugar, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl. Blend the milk, vegetable oil, and bananas in a separate bowl. The batter will be slightly lumpy as you stir the flour component into the banana mixture. Over medium-high heat, lightly oil a griddle or frying pan. Using about 1/4 cup of batter per pancake, pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle. Cook until both sides of the pancakes are golden brown; serve warm. If you want, you can spread peanut butter on top.

5. Tomato Cucumber Sandwiches

This simple breakfast recipe will take you less than 10 minutes to make and will be a favourite. To make this nutritious meal, you need to take two bread slices and butter them. Now proceed to add sliced tomatoes and cucumbers to the bread and sprinkle it off with a little chat masala. That's it! Your tasty and healthy sandwiches are ready to eat! You can also add sauce to enhance the taste of your sandwich as per preference.





Conclusion





Meals should be full, nutritious as well as delicious. However, cooking can become monotonous at times, especially when preparing complex dinners. But you are never obligated to do so. Save the time-consuming meals for the weekends and go for something simpler during the week. It's also critical to eat healthy meals rather than ordering food. These above-mentioned options are a terrific way to stay on track with simple, at-home meals. So, grab your apron and get to work!

About Author: Rubaina Adhikari is a dietician, wellness and fitness influencer.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



